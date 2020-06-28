Alaska State Troopers arrested a Fairbanks man on charges of vehicle theft and criminal mischief after he was allegedly seen driving a roller compactor, which had reportedly been stolen, along the Richardson Highway and running over road signs.
A troopers news release states that troopers received a report of the stolen piece of heavy equipment at 4:32 a.m. today and that it was seen being driven down the highway.
Troopers responded and found the alleged driver, identified as Aaron Shoemaker, 36, in a nearby Dumpster. The compactor had become stuck in the mud near a pond.
“Aaron posted several pictures on his business Facebook page during the incident,” the news release states.
Shoemaker was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
