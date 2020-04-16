A 36-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly beat his wife, held a knife against her arm, strangled her, punched her in the head and stomped on her feet.
Carl D. Ransom is charged with one count of felony second-degree assault and one count of felony third-degree assault.
Alaska State Troopers responded to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Monday after staff reported an ER patient said she had been strangled and assaulted by her husband at their home. The woman had a deep, approximately 1.5-inch wide horizontal cut on her forehead, fresh fingertip-sized bruises on her neck and upper chest and multiple darkening bruises on her left arm and the tops of both feet, according to the complaint.
The woman told troopers that Ransom woke her up in the middle of the night, started asking her questions and locked her in the house. He hit and punched her, held a bread knife against her arm, followed her to the bathroom and punched her in the head, causing a laceration and bleeding.
The woman said the assault lasted about an hour and at one point Ransom strangled her for about five minutes and said he was going to kill her. She couldn’t breathe and tried to pull his hands off of her neck and take gasps of air. Ransom eventually started crying and stopped strangling her, according to the complaint
Ransom also stomped the woman’s bare feet with his shoes on, leaving cuts and bruises. The woman told troopers she believed Ransom was trying to break her ankles and was going to kill her.
The woman pretended she needed a drink of water and was able to escape the house. She fled to a neighbor’s home and the neighbor took her to the hospital.
Troopers responded to the couple’s home and found Ransom hiding under a couch. Troopers found multiple kitchen knives throughout the house. The interior walls and doors showed extensive damage and multiple fist-shaped defects. Drops of what appeared to be blood were found all over the bathroom floor and tub, according to the complaint.
