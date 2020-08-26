A 37-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot a man in the chest at a South Cushman area home.
Russell Norman Carroll is charged with felony first-degree assault. He was arraigned in Fairbanks court Wednesday afternoon and is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $115,000 cash performance bond.
Fairbanks police responded to the victim's Mercier Street home at 3:31 a.m. after a caller reported his brother had just been shot at close range by an acquaintance, according to a news release issued by police Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was conscious when police arrived and told officers that Carroll was the person who shot him. Fairbanks Fire Department medical crews transported the man to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.
Before going into surgery, the man told police he had had been asleep in his bedroom and that he awoke to hear Carroll screaming in the living room. The man said he got up, entered the living room and was shot by Carroll. The man's son witnessed the shooting and also identified Carroll as the shooter, according to the news release.
Carroll fled the scene before police arrived. He was arrested at 3:52 a.m. at the corner of 27th Avenue and Cowles Street.
The victim is in his mid-30s and is expected to make a full recovery.
Carroll was reportedly dating the victim's sister at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to email fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550.
