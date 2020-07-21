A 35-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Friday after a raid on his home netted almost 10 ounces of heroin and methamphetamine, a large amount of cash and a gun.
Derrick Lanell Hall is charged with two counts of felony second-degree drugs misconduct and one count of felony second-degree weapons misconduct.
According to charging documents, the Fairbanks Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit began investigating Hall in June for suspected drug dealing.
Troopers executed a search warrant on Hall’s Swenson Avenue apartment and seized 172 grams — or 6.14 ounces — of heroin and 101.5 grams — or 3.62 ounces —of methamphetamine.
Troopers also seized approximately $15,000 in cash, a 9 mm Springfield XD9 pistol, baggies, scales, a drug ledger, cellphones and corn starch for cutting the drugs.
The amount and type of items seized is consistent with drug distribution, according to the complaint.
Hall was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center and arraigned in Fairbanks court Saturday afternoon. He was released Sunday on a $500 cash performance bond.
Hall will be under the supervision of the Pretrial Enforcement Division while on bail and may have to abide by certain conditions such as house arrest or electronic GPS monitoring.
