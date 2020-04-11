A 54-year-old Fairbanks man faces multiple charges for allegedly fleeing from Alaska State Troopers and striking a patrol vehicle after they tried to stop him for reckless driving late Wednesday night.
Lyle Richard McKee is charged with third-degree assault, third-degree weapons misconduct, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, a trooper patrolling the Chena Lake Recreation Area encountered a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck traveling at 75 mph, drifting in its lane and failing to use a turn signal. The trooper activated his lights and siren, but the driver of the truck, later identified as McKee, sped up and began driving on the wrong side of the road.
McKee came to a dead end and slowed to almost a stop. Two passengers jumped out with their hands up, and the trooper exited his patrol car to give them verbal commands. McKee accelerated and spun around until he was facing the trooper and his patrol vehicle. McKee accelerated toward the trooper, lost traction and struck the front bumper of the patrol car. The trooper jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, according to the complaint.
McKee kept driving and reached speeds of approximately 85 mph as he sped away. Troopers followed him as he drove from the Chena Lake Recreation Area to Laurance Road, Mistletoe Drive, Dawson Road and Hurst Road. Troopers deployed a spike strip on Granite Drive, and the truck’s front tires were punctured. McKee continued driving on deflated tires until getting stuck on Flight Street.
McKee jumped from his vehicle and ran. He ignored commands to stop and was taken into custody after being shocked by a Taser.
McKee told troopers he was buying methamphetamine when he saw the first trooper’s lights and fled because he had a warrant for his arrest. He apologized and said he wasn’t trying to hit the trooper, according to the complaint.
Troopers stated they found a loaded .22-caliber Magnum revolver on the passenger side floorboard of the truck.
