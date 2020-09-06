Graduation ceremonies have not been easy to arrange since the coronavirus pandemic began. Education institutions have had to come up with innovative ways to celebrate their students.
The Literacy Council of Alaska in Fairbanks created the “Individual Graduation.” Each graduate donned cap and gown, showed up at an appointed time, walked in to the traditional pomp-and-circumstance and was personally celebrated for their achievements.
“We had several graduates and lots of family and friends stop by throughout the day to celebrate,” said Brian Davis of the Literacy Council.
These graduates all received their GED diploma, a general education diploma equivalent to a high school diploma.
“All of our graduates have unique stories, which makes this moment even more special,” he said.
Many graduates had been eagerly waiting for this moment, since last October. Graduates included two new mothers, who were still pregnant when they studied with the Literacy Council. Several of the graduates are now enrolled at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College.
“I cannot express how proud I am of these graduates, the obstacles they overcame who they are speaks to the heart of this community,” Davis said. “I am also proud that the Literacy Council team was able to plan and execute a safe graduation.”
There were a total of 27 graduates. Most did not want their names listed here but five of them gave permission, and their photographs are included here.
