A Fairbanks man charged with felony assault for an October 2018 attack on a fellow prison inmate told investigators he did so because the Aryan Brotherhood had ordered a hit on the man.
Warren Andrew Nichols, 27, said he strangled Timothy Houger to the point of unconsciousness because someone known to Houger “made a substantial contribution" to the prison gang to have him killed in jail because he had molested her as a child, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Fairbanks court,
The Aryan Brotherhood, also known as “The AB,” is America’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center website.
The alleged attack occurred in the sex offender wing at Fairbanks Correctional Center and was captured by video surveillance cameras.
In the footage, Nichols is seen having an animated verbal disagreement with Houger before walking up behind him and putting him in a “lateral vascular neck restraint” for several seconds. Houger’s body goes limp and slumps to the floor and Nichols maintains the restraint for several more seconds before several inmates approach him. Nichols releases his hold and walks away, leaving Houger on the floor with his legs sticking straight out at a 90 degree angle to the floor, according to the complaint.
After he resumed consciousness, Houger told Alaska State Trooper investigators that Nichols told him to “push the button and roll up,” before he strangled him. When asked what he meant by the comment, Nichols told troopers he meant Houger should gather his things and hit the button to go into protective custody because the AB said he “needed to get handled.”
Nichols further told troopers that he was told to get Houger out of the dorm or to kill him. Nichols said he “had to do something or otherwise it would have been my ass getting choked out or killed,” according to the complaint.
He said he knew Houger had molested the person since she was 8 years old and was a “sick individual.”
Nichols told troopers he originally meant to strangle Houger as a warning, “but I got carried away and I was about to hill him … like they were telling me to let go of him and I got excited and I was like, ‘No, I’m holding him until he drops,’ and two of my buddies got up and started coming toward me and they’re like ‘Let go of him now,” according to the complaint. Nichols said he stopped when he realized he was “about to kill this dude on camera,” according to the complaint
Nichols said he was affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood when he lived in Texas prior to moving to Alaska and was told he could “work on his membership and possibly become a full-fledged member” if he handled the hit on Houger. He told troopers they should make sure that Houger was put in protective custody because “it’s going around the jail that he needs to be dead for molesting and raping" the girl and her friend.
Houger told troopers he was putting his shoes on to fight Nichols when Nichols strangled him from behind. Houger said he and Nichols had always had a “decent rapport” up to then and that he felt Nichols strangled him because he was “told to do it,” and wasn’t trying to be vicious, according to the complaint.
The incident was reported to the Fairbanks office of the FBI for further investigation.
