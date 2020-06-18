The state of Alaska continues to reopen following months of COVID-19 related closures, but the virus remains a concern to many and health officials are lending a hand to businesses who hope to reopen with safety in mind.
Dr. Mark Simon, an emergency physician at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, has been working on local partnership health initiatives with businesses that have asked for help.
“Transmission happens when people are together and a lot time that people are together just happens to be in businesses,” Simon said.
Businesses interested in receiving guidance can contact the hospital at fhpcommunityfeedback@foundationhealth.org and request a provider visit their businesses and suggest ways to operate more safely.
“We don’t tell people what they should or shouldn’t do. We provide guidance and tools for the business to put into play themselves,” Simon said. “Sometimes it involves how many people you let in your business, sometimes it involves not offering certain services, signage you might put up, stressing hand and face hygiene, sanitizing surfaces.”
One of the businesses that Simon helped out was Beaver Sports, a local outdoor outfitter that has been open in Fairbanks since 1972. Owner Greg Whisenhant said being able to open safely while the virus still remains a concern meant survival for his business.
Had he chosen to close the store completely, Whisenhant anticipated extreme financial hardships for the business as well as difficulties finding workers again after reopening.
“We went through a very scary period of time where I could see maybe having enough funds for only about six weeks with the drop in revenue coming in,” Whisenhant said.
Since then, Whisenhant has been able to relax a little as customers return. He said it’s been great to see his regulars again, “like a homecoming.”
The store still offers curbside service for customers who don’t wish to shop inside. For those who do, the store strongly encourages customers to wear masks or cloth face coverings. All of Whisenhant’s employees are required to where masks while working.
“We have a sign outside that says sometime along the lines of ‘We wear masks to keep you safe, please wear a mask to keep us safe,’” Whisenhant said. “It’s all about working together.”
Additionally, Whisenhant says, door knobs, counter tops, keyboards, handrails and other regularly used surfaces are sanitized about every half hour.
“We also have cups on our check out counter for sanitized pens and for used pens,” Whisenhant said. “Just another way of working hard against the spreading of germs.”
Returned clothing goes into what Whisenhant called a “quarantine room” for a number of days before being returned to the floor.
Customer feedback has been largely positive, Whisenhant added, sharing the story of a regular customer who came in with her 95-year-old mother and thanked the store for being so attentive to safety measures.
Whisenhant is one of a number of local business owners who have received planning help from the hospital.
Patrick Lovely, owner of North Pole Veterinary Hospital, said he contacted Simon on two fronts, as both a small business owner and also as president of the Eclipse Soccer club.
Lovely’s veterinary business remained open throughout the months of shelter-in-place mandates from state government but during that time he took particular care to make sure his business ran as safely as possible with the assistance of FMH’s suggestions.
“During the shutdown we were open but we had to conserve personal protective equipment, so we went to curbside service only, customers would call and do pet checks and do check out over the phone,” Lovely said.
Since the state began opening back up, Lovely said his business has continued to provide curbside service for those who request it. This may include clients who have elderly family members or who live with an immunocompromised individual.
The business lobby is open on a limited basis.
“If there are too many people coming in then we have people wait in their car or we schedule to modulate the flow,” Lovely said.
Additionally, only two family members are allowed in an exam room with their pet and all participates — workers and customers — wear masks.
“We have people clean hands as soon as they come in, we don’t share pens or clip boards with the public, those are regularly sanitized, we’ve upped our cleaning protocol and are regularly sanitizing surfaces every 30 minutes,” Lovely explained, pointing to a number of areas Simon suggested attention.
Customer response, like Whisenhant also said, has been largely positive for Lovely’s clinic.
“As a business owner you worry about that, but all our clients understand and we have many elderly clients or folks who have an immunocompromised family member and they appreciate our efforts to mitigate spread,” Lovely said.
Simon anticipates doctors with Foundation Health Partners have helped about 50 businesses in the area.
