The Fairbanks community showed its appreciation for veterans yesterday during several Veterans Day events.
More than 20 people came to ring bells, sing peace-themed songs and read poetry at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The event was organized by the Alaska Peace Center to honor the peace agreement signed on this day in 1918 and to bring attention to the importance of ending violence, said the chairperson of the organization Heather Koponen.
“There is too little done to celebrate the pursuit of the peace, and too much — to glorify the war,” she said.
Another event honoring the Fairbanks veterans was positive picketing at the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. Community members and officials, including Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, waved signs, danced and clapped, engaging the lunch-time traffic downtown.
“Fairbanks has a huge population with veteran status,” said Fairbanks Chamber president Marisa Sharrah. “We want to show appreciation to this integral part of our community.”