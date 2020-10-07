If Fairbanks area high schools open to all students, as soon as Oct.19 provided coronavirus case counts fall, pupils will attend classes two days per week and learn from home the other three days.
The Board of Education on Tuesday approved the model for delivering public education to grades 9-12 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to school board Secretary Sharon Tuttle. The vote was 3-1.
Since Aug. 21, most students in the Fairbanks district have been meeting with teachers online. How to get children into schools while minimizing virus exposure has been a running topic at school board meetings for months.
The new schedule would be implemented at the start of the second quarter provided the risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is reduced from high to medium.
Community case counts would need to drop by almost two-thirds under the school district’s risk assessment matrix.
The number of known coronavirus cases involving district students or personnel has reached 27, according to the school district’s coronavirus information dashboard. That reflects six students and 21 staff cases.
Middle schools are also set to tentatively open in two weeks with students attending two or three days per week. Elementary schools would open five days a week if virus spread in the Fairbanks North Star Borough decreases.
The board continues to get emails from parents trying to persuade education leaders to open schools and from educators concerned about public health.
Students with high needs are being invited to schools for supervised online learning. High school athletics teams are having practices, games and events.
One school, Ladd Elementary School, is closed until Oct. 19 after five individuals connected with the school reported they were COVID-19 positive over a two-week period. Some high school athletic teams have had to quarantine.
School board member Tim Doran said around 90 students with high needs are getting limited services at West Valley High School since the district started to phase in certain special education students at area schools.
He voted against the model of offering high school students in-person classes two days a week.
He thinks the best approach is to continue to phase in students slowly. That can be accomplished by keeping students in remote learning with exceptions made for electives, laboratory work and special classes, he said. Keeping the online model going will provide consistency, he said.
School principals and district administrators also pressed for keeping high school classes online.
Doran said that schools that opened in some districts have closed and reverted to home learning due to virus spread.
“The big thing is the spacing and cohorts,” he said. “That is very very challenging by the sheer number of students high schools have.”
The school board initially voted against the two-day model. On reconsideration, member Erin Morotti changed her vote to yes. An attempt to reach her for comment on Wednesday was unsuccessful.
The borough’s 14-day average count of new daily virus cases as of Wednesday was 28.3 — a new high.
An average of 10 is the threshold for going into the school district operational high risk zone. The district has been in that zone since 11 days after school started.
