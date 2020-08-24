Tomas Hoppough is a traveling video journalist working for E.W. Scripps, a company that owns 42 local news companies across the country. He typically travels every other week of the year, reporting on everything from the recent and ongoing Minneapolis protests over the killing of George Floyd to the hurricanes in the Bahamas last year; and sometimes if he’s lucky, his stories bring him home to Alaska.
Hoppough moved to Fairbanks when he was just 4 years old with his family, in the military at the time. Quickly developing an attachment to the Fairbanks community, his family chose to stay, raising Hoppough and his younger brother and sister here. Hoppough grew up playing soccer and other sports, but truly loved reading and writing on the side. It wasn’t until he took a journalism course at Lathrop High School from English and journalism teacher at the time Tim Parker that he realized what he wanted to do with his life.
“I got into print journalism at the Pay Streak at Lathrop; I was editor-in-chief my senior year there. I was really all about print, and I thought that was what I wanted to do in college,” he said.
Graduating from Lathrop in 2008, Hoppough began studying journalism at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, transferring to a community college to play soccer in Kansas the next year.
“Ironically enough, I didn’t go to class enough and I failed journalism there at UAF. And now I’m doing this, so it’s funny to see where things end up,” Hoppough said with a laugh.
He eventually graduated in 2015 from the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism. It was in this program that Hoppough realized not all journalism had to be in print.
“I was writing at the University of Kansas doing journalism there for the college paper. But then a professor, Brett Akagi, got me into broadcast journalism,” Hoppough explained. “It was like a perfect mix of video and sound and documenting. It was something I didn’t know I could do. It took off for me. It was something addicting.”
Before working nationally, Hoppough worked as a features reporter for Denver 7, the local nightly news station in Denver, Colorado. He was the B-block guy who reported on the kid who invented something or the construction worker who danced to entertain drivers stuck in traffic. It was fun but it didn’t have the elements of news reporting he longed for.
One of the somewhat accidental breaks he got was when he interviewed Chris Watts, a Colorado man who was later accused of and arrested for murdering his wife and two children.
Hoppough interviewed Watts on his front porch just days after his wife had disappeared.
“I asked if they had gotten into an argument or fight or something and he got really weird and uncomfortable,” Hoppough recalled. “The next day he was arrested. That’s always one of those stories that stuck with me.”
These days Hoppough prefers longer form stories he calls news features.
“It’s always got a hard news hook but it’s focused on the people it affects,” he explains.
A more recent project that has lingered for Hoppough was his work covering the protests in Minneapolis that broke out after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.
For Hoppough, Minneapolis was a surreal experience. As a journalist you try to report objectively and stay out of the story, not get involved, he noted.
“Getting shot at, getting tear gassed — that was a real wake up that I was there where history was happening,” he said. “It was very humbling.”
Hoppough recently won six Emmy Awards, a big deal in the world of broadcast journalism. One of the stories that won was particularly special for Hoppough because it brought him home.
“We titled it ‘The War on ANWR’ and we spoke with the Gwich’in Nation in Fort Yukon and we talked to the Indigenous people there about possible drilling and how it could dwindle the caribou herd and that would affect their way of life,” Hoppough said, noting, “That one definitely meant the most to have recognized with an Emmy.”
Coming home means getting to see his family too. His brother is a student in the fire academy at UAF and his sister is a senior at West Valley High School. Hoppough’s mother is his biggest cheerleader, which is something, as a 30-year-old, he’s both a little embarrassed by but also appreciates in the long run.
Hoppough plans to return to the Interior next month to continue his reporting on the controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s recent move to open areas of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil drilling lease sales.
Growing up in Alaska, Hoppough said environmental reporting became a natural area of focus for him.
“Being in Alaska where the environment is such an important part of the state and they’re constantly arguing about what to do with the land,” Hoppough explained. “There’s two sides to the coin every time. There’s the people who live there and don’t want the land to be affected and then there’s the state’s economic gain. I feel like in Alaska that’s always been a topic. I’ve been drawn to the topic because of my home state.”
Moving forward, Hoppough may eventually stray away from hard news to focus more on documentary reporting. Something that still requires travel, but maybe not on a bi-weekly basis.
Recently engaged to a fellow reporter in the Denver area, Hoppough said it would be nice to feel rooted enough to buy a house one day and find a way to continue his job in a little more of a predictable way.
Last year, for example, Hoppough had been traveling for weeks already when he was sent to the Bahamas to cover hurricane damage. Weather grew worse he became stuck there, celebrating his birthday in the middle of a squall.
His new career would theoretically still take him to new places to report on the environment and the world’s cultures. National Geographic would be the dream, he laughed.
For now, Hoppough will keep an eye on Alaska’s environmental turmoil and continue chasing stories across the country, camera in hand.
