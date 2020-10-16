Fairbanks grand jury proceedings have been suspended until Oct. 31 and time limits for preliminary examination have been extended through Nov. 28 due to a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases.
Statewide grand jury proceedings were suspended March 23 by order of the Alaska Supreme Court and were allowed to resume June 1. To protect the health of all involved, the Fairbanks court reduced the size of the grand jury panel from 18 to 16, moved proceedings to the largest courtroom in the Rabinowitz Courthouse and enforced strict adherence to social distancing and the use of face coverings. Attorney’s presented their cases via teleconference and witnesses testified by telephone.
Once the backlog of grand jury cases was cleared, the state supreme court restored the time limits for preliminary examination, which is a rule stating that a felony defendant who has not yet been indicted is entitled to a preliminary examination within a reasonable amount of time after his or her initial court appearance. Under Alaska Criminal Ruler(5), the time limit is defined as 10 days for defendants in custody and 20 days for defendants not in custody.
The Fairbanks area has seen a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases In the past three weeks, prompting Fourth Judicial District Presiding Judge Michael MacDonald to issue an administrative order on Wednesday. According to MacDonald, the Fairbanks COVID-19 case counts and test positivity levels are currently among the highest in the state.
“A temporary pause of the grand jury proceedings is necessary to allow time to reassess the safety and effectiveness of (the court’s) COVID-19 response measures in the context of the current extraordinarily high community case counts and transmission rate and to allow time for public health officials and the Fairbanks community to bring rates down,” the order states.
The order also extends the time limits for preliminary examinations.
“Criminal Rule 5(e) allows extension of time for preliminary examinations when extraordinary circumstances exist and a delay is indispensable to the interest of justice,” the order states. “The current extraordinarily high COVID-19 case counts and transmission rates in Fairbanks are sufficient extraordinary circumstances to require the extension of time for preliminary hearings.”
The court will review the suspension of grand jury hearings “at the time of the selection of the November panel,” according to the order. Before then, the presiding judge may grant a grand jury or preliminary examination on an individual basis if it is in the interest of justice.
