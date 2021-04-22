Fairbanks is listed as the No. 1 dirtiest city for short-term particulate pollution out of 216 metropolitan areas, including Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco, in the American Lung Association’s annual ranking of the country’s “most-polluted cities.”
The ranking was announced this week in the Lung Association’s 2021 State of the Air report. It is based on an analysis of pollution data from 2017-2019 and includes pollution caused by wildfire smoke.
The Lung Association assigned Fairbanks a failing grade for air quality and concluded that the number of high pollution days each year is on the rise.
The association critiques air quality based on the levels of PM2.5, or particulate pollution, and ozone. PM2.5 is a minuscule substance found in exhaust from chimneys and tailpipes that has been studied for decades and is linked to disease and death.
An area known as the Fairbanks North Star Borough Nonattainment Area that covers the most heavily populated neighborhoods of Fairbanks and North Pole is regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Alaska for PM2.5.
The Fairbanks nonattainment area has ranked among the top 10 metropolitan areas with high levels of particulate pollution for years.
The Lung Association report comes about a week after a report from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation that shows PM2.5 pollution in 2020 rose in North Pole’s Hurst Road area and in Fairbanks’ Hamilton Acres. North Pole’s PM2.5 pollution is about twice what is permitted under the federal Clean Air Act.
In its report, the Lung Association also gave Anchorage a failing grade for short-term particle pollution. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough received a “D” grade, and Juneau received a “C.”
For year-round particulate pollution, Fairbanks was listed as the No. 6 dirtiest metropolitan area out of 204 metropolitan areas.
The Lung Association concluded that climate change has exacerbated air pollution.
