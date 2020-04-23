The Interior Gas Utility governing board has decided to postpone a $50 million expansion project at a liquefaction plant in Southcentral Alaska.
The delay is due to the economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and “the tanking of oil prices beyond imaginable levels,” as Board Member Patrice Lee described it.
The public utility has been preparing for a $78 million bond sale to finance the Titan Alaska LNG expansion and other projects. With the biggest project on hold, the bond sale is being reduced.
“We are evaluating moving a smaller bond offering forward as we need funding for new service lines and meter installs,” IGU General Manager Dan Britton wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
The IGU board met Tuesday and delayed a resolution that would have authorized Britton to execute all contracts necessary to complete the Titan expansion, set the budget at $50 million and gave final approval on financing.
The Titan expansion project is aimed at increasing capacity so more liquefied natural gas can be trucked to Fairbanks.
The gas utility, owned by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, is still moving forward on building a storage site in North Pole and adding customers to its network later this year, according to Lee.
“We have lots to work on even in light of everything,” she said. “Everyone has to stay warm next winter. We have to be part of that equation. IGU is dedicated to that.”
Britton had recommended executing expansion plans last week but changed his mind, writing to the board that the two blows of the global pandemic and oil bottoming out “have a negative impact on IGU’s demand forecast … we cannot ignore the short-term realities related to these unprecedented times.”
Sustained lower oil pricing appears likely due to the price war between OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and Russia and a significant drop in demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Britton told the board.
He hinted at a positive development in the hunt for a low-cost natural gas contract writing that “we have continued to advance potential alternative supply options, and received additional information resulting in a material change to those options just yesterday, and we expect other options to become more fully defined in the coming weeks.”
Expansion of liquefaction capacity is still the best long-term solution for IGU and its customers, Britton told the utility board.
Risks associated with delaying the expansion include interest rate escalation, project cost escalation and security of supply, he said.
