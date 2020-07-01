The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed its January ruling that reversed a lower court decision barring the Fairbanks Four from suing the city of Fairbanks for wrongful imprisonment.
The January decision, relying on a U.S. Supreme Court decision from the 1990s, stated the group of four men who were convicted of and imprisoned for the 1997 beating death of Fairbanks teen John Hartman could proceed with their lawsuit against the city.
The city quickly asked the court to reconsider the January decision, but Friday’s 22-page ruling from a three-judge panel of the court defends their original ruling.
The four men — Marvin Roberts, Kevin Pease, Eugene Vent and George Frese — collectively served more than 70 years in prison for their 1999 convictions, which were vacated in a 2015 agreement with the state in which they agreed not to sue the city or state for their treatment by the Fairbanks Police Department and the district attorney’s office.
The agreement was reached after another man, William Z. Holmes, testified it was he and a group of friends who killed Hartman, not the Fairbanks Four.
In 2017, the four men nevertheless sued the city as well as four police officers, claiming federal civil rights violations through malicious prosecution and wrongful imprisonment. The group also argued that the 2015 agreement was coerced in that it was the only option for the four to get out of prison and that therefore the court should invalidate the agreement.
A U.S. District Court judge in Anchorage dismissed the lawsuit in October 2018, ruling that the men needed to have their criminal convictions invalidated — rather than vacated — before they could sue the city and its police officers.
The 9th Circuit’s January ruling rejected this interpretation and ruled through precedent in a 1994 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of Heck v. Humphrey that the four men could pursue their lawsuit. The panel’s Friday ruling rejects the city’s request for a rehearing of the decision.
The city can appeal the decision up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
City of Fairbanks spokeswoman Teal Soden said Mayor Jim Matherly has not made a decision on the matter yet.
“The Mayor will be consulting with city attorneys and City Council before making any sort of recommendation on whether to appeal to the US Supreme Court,” Soden wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner on Tuesday. “They will convene in executive session after the next City Council meeting on July 13th.”
Matt Singer, an Anchorage attorney representing the city this suit, was unable to reached by the Daily News-Miner.
Mike Kramer, the local attorney who has represented the Fairbanks Four for years, said Tuesday he was pleased with Friday’s ruling.
“I think it was a big win in that the 9th Circuit didn’t feel the case should have been dismissed,” he said.
Kramer said he hopes the city doesn’t appeal to the Supreme Court.
“(I hope) at some point they can acknowledge that how the police handled this back in the ‘90s was wrong and needs to be corrected rather than continuing to deny mistakes were made,” Kramer said.
Kramer said he and his clients would like to put the case before a jury.
“It’s already been a very long journey,” he said. “Unfortunately these guys are used to long delays in the justice system.”
