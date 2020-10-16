Veteran firefighter Geoff Coon has been named the new assistant fire chief for Fairbanks Fire Department.
Coon began his firefighting career in 1984 in Skagway and worked at North Star Volunteer Fire Department before joining North Pole Fire Department more than 25 years ago. Coon served as North Pole fire chief before accepting the assistant chief position in Fairbanks. Coon begins his new job today.
Coon is the president of the Interior Fire Chiefs Association and is the first vice president of the Alaska Fire Chiefs Association.