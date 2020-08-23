Alaska fire crews are headed to the Lower 48 to fight fires in Colorado and California.
Three, 20-member Alaska Forest Service Type 2 contract crews were sent from Fairbanks to California on Saturday morning. The contract crews are made up of former emergency firefighters from Fort Yukon, Venetie, Arctic Village, Huslia, Allakaket, Hughes, Minto and Tanana, according to Alaska Forest Service spokeswoman Beth Ipsen.
Meanwhile, 75 members of the Alaska Incident Management team spent Saturday preparing for a Sunday morning flight to Colorado.
“We’re going to replace the incident management team that’s been managing the Grizzly Creek Fire for the last two weeks. That’s the fire that has I-70 shut down in Colorado,” team member and AFS spokesman Tim Mowry said Saturday.
Mowry said the management team is made up of about 55 Alaskans and 20 people from the Lower 48 who came to Alaska to help fight wildfires earlier this summer.
“Once fire season peters out up here we make people available to go help out down there because that’s the way firefighting works. Everybody helps each other out when they need it. We get a lot of people up from the Lower 48, and when we can we try to reciprocate and send people down there,” Mowry said.
Counting the three sent Saturday, a total of 10 Alaska fire crews have been assigned to fight fires raging across the western United States. Seven of the crews were deployed earlier this summer, with two crews now working on a fire in Montana, two crews in Idaho, two in Colorado and one in Washington State.
“The crews stay out there until they’re not needed anymore, which will most likely be well into September with the way things are looking — or even October,” Mowry said, noting that sending Alaska crews to the Lower 48 is a win-win situation because they earn money and valuable experience while providing much needed relief to the beleagured fire crews there.
“It helps with qualifications and training. People get to go down there and learn about fighting fires in different fuel types. The more you do it the better you get. And for the crews and the seasonal employees it’s an economic opportunity too. They keep working and all that money comes back to Alaska, and for village crews, a one- or two-week assignment is a big deal.
Some of the fire crews will be working in challenging conditions they don’t often encounter in Alaska.
“It’ll be a chore this year because those Type 2 crews will be going to Northern California and it’s been hot and it’s really steep, rugged country. It’s something that they face every year when they go there. To take somebody from Hooper Bay and sent them into Northern California where it’s 110 degrees? It’s an adjustment,” Mowry said.
The fire crews and management team are made up of employees from the Alaska Fire Service, Division of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service. The Division of Forestry hopes to send four more Type 2 crews some time next week, according to Mowry.
