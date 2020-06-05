Fairbanks Fire Battalion Chief Kenneth Mayfield was found dead at his home Thursday morning after he failed to report to work, according to a news release issued by the City of Fairbanks Thursday afternoon.
Mayfield’s death appears to have been accidental and no weapons were involved. A cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner in Anchorage.
Mayfield, 47, was a 22 year veteran of the fire department.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly asked for the community’s support as the city deals with Mayfield’s death.
“Ken was a great man, a dedicated employee and a loved coworker. I would like to offer my deepest sympathy, as well as my support, to Ken’s family and to all who worked with him and called him friend,” Matherly said in the news release.
Acting chief Tod Chambers praised Mayfield as a dedicated man with many talents.
“During his time at FFD he served in every rank in operations, from recruit firefighter to battalion chief. He was a good example of what we as firefighters aspire to — a hardworking, generous and enjoyable person who does their job well. We will miss Ken tremendously and we all have lost a good man, a valued colleague and a brother above all,” Chambers said.
