One of Amy Logan’s earliest memories is lying under a quilting frame, made by her grandfather, watching the needles go in and out and listening to laughter and stories.
Sewing isn’t just a hobby or a business for Logan, owner of That Old Sew and Sew, a fabric store in downtown Fairbanks. It’s a way to bring people together and connect. The winter months for That Old Sew and Sew are typically pretty lean, but it’s Logan’s favorite time of year because she has more time to host sewing classes.
This winter, those connections with others are bittersweet. The summer visitor business that sustains the fabric store during the slow months didn’t materialize due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Logan doesn’t know how much longer she can keep the store open.
Logan has had trouble making payroll. She laid off at least one employee, reduced the hours for other workers and sought federal assistance. She qualified for money from the federal Payroll Protection Program but did not qualify for local grant programs, she said.
Her store is going into its slowest months of the year, January and February. Sales this month are 37% of what they were last December, and the numbers aren’t adding up, Logan said. If the store doesn’t bring in more revenue, Logan can’t see how she can keep the doors open at That Old Sew and Sew. She teared up during an interview on Thursday.
“I don’t know what is going to happen,” Logan said. “I see other businesses, and they are closing their doors, and there but for the grace of God go I.”
The prospect of a failed business is not sitting well with Logan, a retired flight attendant who opened That Old Sew and Sew in 2017. She had been working at another fabric store — she found she liked being around brightly colored fabric during Fairbanks’ long winters — and decided she wanted to have her own little fabric shop downtown.
She settled on the small storefront at the corner of Second Avenue and Barnette Street that had housed the Fur Factory for years and fixed up the place with the help of her husband and friends. Logan felt welcomed and supported by other downtown businesses. When she moved to a bigger location a few blocks east, she had a huge mural commissioned on the side of the building showing a woman sewing a flowered quilt.
In June, Logan moved the store to a third, even-bigger location at 634 Fifth Ave.
Since opening That Old Sew and Sew, Logan said sales each year surpassed her goals. The height of it was the summer of 2019 when Logan needed eight employees. 2020 was supposed to be the year when Logan could start drawing a paycheck from the business.
“We thought everything that we had put into this financially and emotionally, that we would be getting a return on investment,” Logan said.
Instead, the coronavirus happened, and 2020 has been That Old Sew and Sew’s most challenging year.
“It has been a roller coaster emotionally. Financially, it’s been a nightmare,” Logan said.
Like many businesses, Logan has looked for ways to accommodate and innovate.
She said she won’t require customers to wear face masks but she offers special mask hours, online purchasing, curbside pickup, home delivery and shopping by appointment — even on days when the store would normally be closed. She beefed up her website, www.thatoldsewandsew.com.
If customers would like for the store employees to mask up, Logan said they will do so.
“As a staff, we will do whatever we need to to make our customers feel comfortable,” she said.
Some customers have found her mask policy too lax, Logan said. Others appreciate the flexibility. The business owner said it’s been challenging making everyone happy.
Another challenge during the pandemic has been getting new products on the shelves.
Logan said the pandemic has brought more people to sewing, but factories are behind filling orders. That makes it especially difficult for businesses like hers that are far from supply centers.
“If you can capitalize on it, it’s a phenomenal time. If you are in our situation, it’s challenging,” Logan said. “You can only go so long with what people have seen. If you don’t have that turnover, that, ‘Look what’s new, and look what’s fresh,’ people are going to stop coming in.”
Logan said she would have closed in August but for a very understanding landlord. Dealing with so many circumstances beyond her control is the hardest part, she said.
“It’s emotionally devastating,” she said. “I keep looking for the fix.”
Sometimes, she thinks about offering sewing classes virtually. The stress of keeping the store afloat has caused some health issues to flare up.
“I know that none of this is my fault but there’s a difference between fault and responsibility,” Logan said.
She keeps regret at bay by thinking of all of the new friends the store has brought into her life.
“Had I not done this, as much as a pain this last year has been, I wouldn’t trade one of those friendships,” she said.
Some of her customers are struggling financially but come and buy things just to support the store, she said.
Last year, she treated her employees to a Christmas party at the Turtle Club. This year, the party will be a potluck in the back of the store.
Logan wiped away her tears.
“I just want to run a quilt store,” she said. “I want to make pretty things. I want to sew with my friends. I want to be able to pay my employees. I want my life back.”
