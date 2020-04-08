What can be done to help the Fairbanks area economy recover after the pandemic?
Ideas presented to the borough Economic Development Commission on Tuesday included aggressively encouraging local businesses to apply for government assistance, pressing the state to pay a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, passing a municipal bond package and researching what has worked in other communities.
A push for better internet connectivity, collaboration with the state economic recovery program, a robust “buy local” campaign and finding ways to reduce government red tape were also suggested.
The commission, led by Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, is spearheading post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts. Tuesday was the second meeting.
Tourism, retail, the service sector and more are shut down due to state mandates aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
Fred Vreeman, who operates a tour business in Fairbanks, said federal assistance has not yet come to businesses. He encouraged government entities to communicate more with applicants and act with more urgency.
A significant amount of summer tour business is now lost to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is hope that independent travelers will make late-summer trips, Vreeman told the commission.
In the balance is traveller uncertainty due to restrictions on movement, he said.
“Anything we can do to start creating certainty would be helpful,” Vreeman said.
“We need access to all of the public spaces just as quickly as we can make that possible.”
A couple of leaders from around the Interior participated in the meeting, which was held on the platform Zoom.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker testified, saying he would like to work with the commission on regional economic revival.
Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, also participated, encouraging the panel to meet with the statewide economic stabilization task force and with the Interior legislative delegation.
A borough bond package would help put people back to work, he added. Hopkins called for a public-private partnership aimed at boosting internet broadband.
Members of the Economic Development Commission attending the virtual meeting were Abigail Riggs, finance director for Doyon, Limited; North Pole Councilman Perry Walley on behalf of Mayor Mike Welch; Paul Robinson, certified public accountant; Russell Talvi, director of the Fairbanks office of the Alaska Small Business Development Center; and Borough Assembly members Frank Tomaszewski and Mindy O’Neall.
Tomaszewski said a bond package, which would raise property taxes, is the wrong direction.
“We’re going to be looking at a lot of folks who aren’t going to be able to pay their property taxes come this fall,” he said.
He scolded legislators for rejecting a full dividend payment. He said putting more money in people’s hands would stimulate the economy.
Hopkins said paying a full dividend would overdraw the state earnings reserve account.
Robinson, the accountant on the commission, said too many businesses are holding back from applying for federal assistance because they don’t need help now. But they need to think about finances in the future, he said.
The pandemic will have a big impact on tourism while low oil prices mean “we’re not going to be able to depend too much on the state,” Robinson said.
To help the local economy, people with a stable income will need to buy local, he said.
Ward asked residents to submit ideas for helping local businesses to the commission.
He agreed to draft goals and objectives for the economic recovery to discuss at the next virtual meeting, which is scheduled for April 14 at 2:30 p.m.
The mayor said he is hopeful.
“We are a very resilient bunch,” he said. “I’m really encouraged that we are going to be able to adapt and overcome.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.