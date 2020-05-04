Some Fairbanks-area residents have read her name in the newspaper recently, others may have heard her voice on the radio instructing the community on how to safely go about your life amid concerns of COVID-19, but Dr. Mishelle Nace has been practicing pediatric medicine and providing a calming presence for parents in children in the Fairbanks area for more than 20 years.
The path to pediatrics
Nace was born in Fairbanks at St. Joseph’s Hospital, now the building that houses Denali State Bank downtown. She grew up in Fairbanks attending Denali Elementary School, Tanana Middle School and Lathrop High School where she developed an aptitude for Biology — which later became her area of undergraduate study at University of Redlands in Southern California.
After college, Nace returned to Alaska to receive her medical school education through the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Washington in Seattle through the WWAMI program. It was during her residency at Seattle Children’s Hospital that she chose to specialize in pediatrics.
“I think I connected with kids on a kid’s level, and I enjoy the continuity in watching them grow up,” Nace said. “As well as watching parents become better versions of themselves as we work to provide the best possible life for their child.”
Following residency, Nace returned to Fairbanks after receiving her dream job.
“It was something I wanted to do,” Nace said of returning to her hometown. “But I just didn’t know if the opportunity would be there. But it was and after completing my residency, my first job is the one I still has.”
Nace has worked as a pediatric doctor at Tanana Valley Clinic for nearly 24 years.
Like any profession, there are joys and challenges.
“I think the biggest joy is when I walk into a room not sure how I’m going to handle what’s in there, but at the end, walking out I find that I helped that person,” Nace said. “You might not be sure how to solve the problems this patient might have but talking and processing with them and all the education and experience, whatever you’ve acquired over the years, you combine those efforts and come up with a solution for them. Those are the little fights that you need to keep yourself going and know you are on the right path.”
For Nace, the joys and challenges are intricately connected.
One of the biggest challenges is when that fight is really big. When you walk into a room and see there is so much there to process and not know how to start,” Nace said. “When there are so many areas that need to be addressed and so many factors to take into consideration — resources, social circumstances, causes of illness.”
But she has always enjoyed puzzles, Nace said, and finds that the human body presents challenges she enjoys solving. In pediatrics the puzzles are particularly little, at least in size, she jokes.
“When I was in college, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have the knowledge and the understanding to put the puzzle together?’ I wanted to have those tools. That is where my progression in medicine came from,” Nace said. “Each little patient can be a little sudoku.”
Nace has three children of her own who have recently returned to Fairbanks from their respective universities to take online courses from home during COVID-19.
Down time
In her own free time Nace enjoys being outside.
“I like running, and then more running, and then running a little bit more,” Nace joked. “It’s my joy and a way to decompress.”
When it comes to puzzles and challenges though, figuring out — with a massive team of other doctors and administrators — how to address the threat of COVID-19 was no small task.
Through the process of delegation, Nace somehow became one of the public faces of Foundation Health Partners during the pandemic — a position that wasn’t her idea but she has settled into nicely.
“I think what happened is at the beginning we realized that there was no perfect treatment and I wasn’t needed in a lab to try and figure out a cure,” Nace said. “We realized our biggest tool was prevention and what we decided was to educate the public and I was tasked with helping. It kind of morphed from there.”
Learning from the pandemic
Moving forward, Nace said she’s gained lessons through the difficulties COVID-19 has presented — and continues to present — that she will bring with her into other elements of her practice.
“I think the biggest one to keep in mind is the power of granting grace. There are so many decisions to be made and so many crises within the crisis. When you don’t see eye to eye with someone on how to move forward, if you presume positive intent and figure out how to work together without bringing those disagreements into the next phase, that’s huge,” Nace said.
“I think everybody has a big weight to carry, it’s just that everyone is in a different arena. How we make it through is leaning on each other and that has been a phenomenal experience.”
