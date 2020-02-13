The Fairbanks City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to revisit its recent protest of Thrifty Liquors’ liquor license. The council voted to protest the license at Monday night's regular meeting in part because of a high number of arrests and calls for the Emergency Service Patrol to Thrifty Liquors.
The announcement of the special meeting was made Thursday afternoon. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at 5:15 p.m. and was requested by newly elected Councilman Aaron Gibson.
According to a memorandum attached to the agenda for the meeting, Gibson requested the item be reconsidered the day after the council voted to protest the license. His motion does not include a public hearing and still needs a second for the original vote to be reconsidered. It is possible for the council to vote in favor of reconsideration but to vote a second time in favor of protesting the license.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.