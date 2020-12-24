For the Fairbanks community, the Christmas season is about kindness — and making sure everyone can enjoy a holiday meal.
Volunteers from a group called Opportunity will serve baked ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and a cookie for dessert at the Food Bank Clubhouse at noon today. They will be giving to-go plates to people who drive or walk in until they run out of food.
The volunteers plan to serve about 125 plates, which makes the meal distribution the biggest event they’ve held so far, said David Hawkins. He said the idea for distributing Christmas meals came to him after he observed the need in his community.
“I was just see a lot of homeless people, a lot of people living in cars, some of them haven’t eaten all day,” he said. “I’ve just seen so many people hurting, and this year has been really tough, especially for those who have been hurting before.”
When the pandemic convinced Hawkins to cancel his Christmas plans to visit his kids, he decided to use the money on Christmas meals for the Fairbanks community.
“I have a heart for people,” he said. “Anybody would do it.”
For Christmas Day meals, people have a couple of options.
Breadline will serve its annual “big prime rib dinner” on Friday, said director Hannah Hill. Prime ribs, mashed potatoes and glaze will be ready during the breakfast time from 7:30-9:30 a.m., which is also the time people can get a meal at Breadline on any day, holidays or not.
Christmas Day dinner at the Rescue Mission will include a good spread with smoked chicken, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pies. The organization welcomes the public to come through the men’s desk entrance from 2-3 p.m. Friday.
The Church of Immaculate Conception will do its regular hot meal and lunch sack service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
While there are a few holiday meal options ahead, for some Fairbanks community organizations, Christmas started early.
Last week, The Salvation Army distributed 250 food boxes with produce to make a holiday dinner, including ham and pies, major Shevaun Malone said. The Fairbanks Food Bank distributed food boxes on Wednesday.
Journey Church will be giving 145 food boxes to the community today, but people already signed up for each of the boxes, volunteer Christine Davis said.
Santa’s Helpers delivered two food boxes as well as gifts for 465 kids on Dec. 20. The food in those two boxes came from Fred Myer and was packaged at the Food Bank, Kristen Lawson from Santa’s Helpers wrote in an email.
“All delivery drivers were volunteers,” she wrote. “The day of delivery, 20th Dec., we had volunteers from all over the community come help! It was an amazing day and everyone did a great job making the event a huge success!”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.