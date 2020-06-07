Fairbanks Espresso, a local coffee hut, has closed after an incident went viral and sparked a wide conversation about racism, police brutality and politics on social media.
Last week, after a customer, who supports President Donald Trump, came to the hut, owner Caitlin Gonzalez wrote a note on the customer’s order. A photo was posted online of a burrito wrapped in foil, with a message written in red ink: “I saw your MAGA hat and sign. #Black lives matter. Don’t come here again.” Some of the writing bled on to the burrito.
A Black Lives Matter group sprung up around the hut in the days following, after continued conversation and criticism on various social media platforms.
The business announced on Facebook that it was closing Saturday, although it did not specify for how long. The post reads: “Reaching out to you all to say we love you dearly. Unfortunately, there have been developments that have put our staff and the staff of the gasline at risk. We are forced to close today as we do not wish to engage/ escalate and endanger anyone.”
Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks, reported that Gonzalez had received messages she viewed as threats following the burrito incident and the business had been investigated by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, which noted the marker used on the foil was certified non-toxic.
DEC also reported that Gonzalez stated she did not know the ink would transfer to the food.
“DEC discussed best practices for sanitation and confirmed that the owner is now aware that using (a) marker to write on the inside of a foil wrapper may cause it to transfer to food. DEC has not received any other credible complaints regarding Fairbanks Espresso and considers the matter concluded,” a statement from the department reads.