A handful of testifiers called for public safety reform at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting, including a long-time defense attorney who played a video of a Hispanic man who he said was having a nervous breakdown at Walmart when an officer struck and pepper sprayed him last year.
The council later unanimously agreed, via resolution, to renew efforts to recruit minority officers and to “engage the community in dialogue to better understand where racism exists and to adopt policies to abolish it.”
Last week, Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly pledged to bring the Police Department’s policies and procedures in line with best practices. A policy review by a third-party law firm is underway, he said.
Lisa McEnulty, whose husband was armed, intoxicated and suicidal when he was shot and killed by Alaska State Troopers at a fast food restaurant in Fairbanks last year, told the council that a disproportionate number of black and Native men are killed by law enforcement. She read some of the names — Kevin McEnulty, Cody Eyre, James Richards, Corwin Vent, Tristan Vent, Larry Kobuk — and suggested more training in racism, decolonization, de-escalation and less lethal force.
“They need to do a better job. This is about human beings who have families and children,” McEnulty said. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human life and equality.”
William Satterberg, Jr., a criminal defense attorney in Fairbanks for 44 years, told the council that the results of investigations into excessive force complaints need to be disclosed to improve public trust.
His client, Andrew Jimenez, was thrown to the ground and punched by a Fairbanks police officer after he refused to follow commands. An excessive force complaint was filed. It was investigated, Satterberg said, but he wants to know if the officer was disciplined.
Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks, said that unless an officer is charged with a crime, the results of complaints are considered personnel issues and kept classified.
City Councilwoman Valerie Therrien, who is also a private attorney, said during council member comments that she wants to have a discussion about opening those records to the public.
Councilman Jerry Cleworth, who served as mayor from 2010 to 2013, complimented the Police Department for how it handles officers whose conduct falls below agency standards.
“They do not like to have a bad officer on the payroll,” he said.
He discussed two officer conduct issues that came up during his term as mayor.
Cleowth received a complaint about an officer and spoke to the police chief, who arranged for the officer to receive more training and mentorship, he said. Later, the person who complained approached Cleworth and said the conduct had improved.
In the other incident, video showed inappropriate conduct by an officer, who was subsequently fired. The public safety union fought the termination, which went to arbitration. Cleworth said the city won the arbitration after the arbitrator watched the video.
“In both cases, I saw a very proactive Police Department at the top levels monitoring complaints, monitoring their officers,” Cleworth said. “It was very impressive.”
He said efforts to diversify the police force are nothing new. Years ago, the city reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice for help.
“It’s hard to get people to apply, especially in light of what is going on nationally right now,” Cleworth said. “They see what’s happening, and they go, ‘Ehhh, I don’t think I want to be a part of that at all.’”
Councilman David Pruhs thanked those who testified and said he heard them. Councilwoman June Rogers called city leaders to action to bring people together.
“Until we have things out under the light of day and all of us working together on them, we just are not going to be successful at solving problems,” she said.
The resolution that was passed states that the council “joins with America in sharing its sorrow, shame, and anger over the senseless death of George Floyd.”
