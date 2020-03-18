The Fairbanks City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to consider an emergency ordinance to allow council members to participate in City Council meetings by phone. Additionally, the ordinance would allow Mayor Jim Matherly to temporarily alter portions of the Fairbanks General Code regarding public meetings.
Should the ordinance pass, the proposed changes could take place immediately and last through May 31.
The council is required to meet twice per month. Temporarily allowing council members to attend by phone would allow them to participate if quarantined or protect their own health if they are in risk groups.
The second portion of the ordinance would grant Matherly the authority to make changes to “methods of public participation, teleconferencing, and other provisions relating to public meetings if deemed necessary for public health and safety.” Any changes made by Matherly could be changed by the council at a later meeting, according to the ordinance.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will also hold a meeting Thursday to decide whether to declare a public health emergency and to give borough Mayor Bryce Ward similar authority over how public meetings are conducted.
For now, City Hall is open, but the city will reduce the hours it is open to the public next week. Starting on Monday, City Hall will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, employees will continue to be available by phone and email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Matherly may choose to close City Hall entirely in the coming days.
“It’s open but we’re trying to encourage people not to come down unless they absolutely have to. Eventually, I might shut the whole thing down. Everything is in flux and it will be for days and days, almost hour to hour, minute to minute,” he said.
While Thursday’s council meeting is still open to the public, the city is urging residents to listen online at https://bit.ly/390ceA8. Those who choose to come to the meeting in person are asked not to rearrange chairs in the council chambers. Chairs will be spread out to encourage social distancing. Those who choose to comment will be asked not to touch the microphone and will be called up one at a time.
City officials ask that residents who may have been exposed to the virus or have shown symptoms of the virus to stay home and submit written testimony to the council via email. Residents can send comments to council@fairbanks.us and should indicate whether they would like their comments read into the record.
Residents are encouraged to pay their fines and bills either online or by phone. Fees associated with paying by phone have been waived.
Several city employees are already working from home, and employees in the mayor’s office are switching between working from home and working at City Hall to limit exposure. The Fire Department has been closed to non-essential foot traffic.
All public meetings, with the exception of the special meeting Thursday evening and the March 30 regular council meeting, have been canceled.
Matherly echoed a statement made by several officials, saying “We won’t know if we overreact right now, but we’ll definitely know if we underreact.”
Matherly said he was impressed with the community’s quick response to the virus in closing schools and adjusting business hours to help prevent its spread.
“The key here is to lessen the amount, at all costs," he said. "All we can do is lower the risk.”
“I’m worried, yes, but I’m also optimistic that, given the amount of information we all have, and the people that are taking care of us, at the highest levels, I think it’s going to be fast and pretty thorough,” he said.
In the interim, he asked the public for patience as the city coordinated its response to the virus.
Contact staff writer Cheryl Upshaw at 459-7572 or find her on Twitter @FDNMcity.