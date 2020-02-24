Fairbanks City Council will consider a resolution today that could slightly raise garbage collection fees. For a single-family home, the raised fees would come to $8 more per year.
According to the resolution, which was introduced by Mayor Jim Matherly, the increase in fees is due to increased inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index in Anchorage. The CPI went up by 1.4% in 2019.
Additionally, landfill tipping fees in Fairbanks North Star Borough went up by $4 per ton last year and the city anticipates these fees to rise by $4 again this year.
For single family homes, the rate per quarter is currently $86. Should the resolution pass, it would be raised to $88. Of this $2 increase, $1.20 is accounted for by inflation and the remaining $0.80 are attributed to tipping fee increases.
For duplexes, the price would move from $172 to $176. For triplexes, the price would move from $258 to $264. For fourplexes, the rate would move from $344 to $352. Senior garbage collection fees are $66 and would rise to $68 per quarter.
Should the resolution pass, the new fees would be instituted April 1.
