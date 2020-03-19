The Fairbanks City Council met for less than 10 minutes Thursday night for a special meeting held in response to the novel coronavirus. Council members unanimously approved an emergency ordinance allowing them to attend meetings by phone and granting Mayor Jim Matherly broad authority to change how council meetings are held to prevent the spread of the virus.
The changes in the ordinance expire May 31 unless the council chooses to extend them.
Both Matherly and Councilman Jerry Cleworth were absent from the meeting, which was conducted by Councilwoman Valerie Therrien. Despite his absence, Cleworth was able to include his thoughts in a short letter read to the council.
In the letter, Cleworth stated his support of the ordinance and gave suggestions for how best to implement it. He suggested the council could spread out and use the tables at the front of the chamber to increase distance from each other. He also suggested that city staff could be allowed to participate in the meetings by phone.
The council is required to meet twice each month. The meetings will still take place in City Hall, but council members will be given the opportunity to call in to the meetings if they choose.
Some council members raised concern about whether executive sessions could be held with the same secrecy as usual. Cleworth’s letter stated that holding an executive session with some members attending by phone would require “a great deal of trust” that there were no other people in the room with the absent caller.
The authority granted to the mayor is not specifically defined in the ordinance. The approved ordinance allows the mayor to “modify or waive provisions of the Fairbanks General Code pertaining to scheduling, methods of public participation, teleconferencing and other provisions relating to public meetings if deemed necessary for public health and safety.”
No changes were made as of Thursday evening, however, Matherly suggested in an earlier interview with the Daily News-Miner that he may later consider placing attendees from the public in a separate room from the council. Any changes Matherly chooses to implement could be later voted down by the council.
Changes that were made prior to Thursday’s meeting included spacing chairs out in the council chambers to increase physical distance between members of the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested a minimum distance of 6 feet to lower the chance of spreading the virus.
Councilman David Pruhs said, “Extraordinary times mean extraordinary measures and extraordinary actions. This is a temporary extraordinary action and measure that I think is both for the safety of our general public, safety for people who work at the city of Fairbanks and safety for us.”
Under normal circumstances, the council would first hear an item, entertain discussion on that item and then hold a public hearing at a following meeting. This rule was waived Thursday in favor of quickly passing the emergency ordinance.
Find staff writer Cheryl Upshaw on Twitter: @FDNMcity.