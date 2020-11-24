The Fairbanks City Council on Monday approved a $5,000 bonus for each of the city's 10 public safety dispatchers to encourage the overworked employees to remain.
Some council members had wanted to reduce the amount of the bonus, but all ultimately agreed to approve the one-time payment.
Opponents of giving $5,000 pointed out that it is the highest bonus the city has given to the employees and that it was being given amid the economic challenges of the pandemic. Supporters spoke about the dispatchers working an unprecedented amount of hours this year since the team has been understaffed.
While the role of the dispatcher is different at every agency, in Fairbanks, dispatchers answer 911 calls and dispatch police, fire and ambulance personnel. They give callers pre-arrival instructions such as how to control bleeding, deliver a baby, conduct CPR or evacuate from a house fire, dispatch manager Kristi Merideth explained in an email.
“This bonus is so important to the employees for multiple reasons,” Merideth wrote. “To compensate them for all the time they spent away from their personal life that was outside of their control, thank them for staying with our agency even during the hard times, and acknowledgement of the work they have done.
Merideth wrote that most of the dispatchers have worked 400 to 600 hours of overtime this year and that the team has been understaffed after three dispatchers left.
"One moved to Unalaska, one retired and one was hired at another local dispatch agency," she wrote.
The original idea the City Council members discussed was to give $5,000 to nine longtime dispatchers and to give $1,000 to one person who has been working for less than a year.
Council member Shoshana Kun said the $5,000 is a big bonus that might create animosity among departments. She added that she realizes the value and the immense stress the dispatchers are experiencing.
Council member Aaron Gibson proposed to reduce the bonus from $5,000 to $3,000 to make the sum “more palatable for some people.” The motion failed 3-4, with Lonny Marney, Jim Clark and Gibson voting for the reduction and June Rogers, Valerie Therrien, Kun, and Mayor Jim Matherly, who votes only when the council is tied, voting against it.
Clark argued that, while it is a tough spot for the dispatchers to be in and “the overtime is outrageous,” giving such a big bonus is not financially smart without knowing what 2021 will bring and with private businesses struggling.
Therrien said the city should give a reasonable amount of money to incentivize the employees who are the city’s “core strength.”
“We try to save people there. Not to let people leave, but to encourage them to stay,” she said.
One of the ideas to adjust the amount of the bonus was to vary the sum depending the number of years a dispatcher has been working.
Matherly was one who disagreed.
“They are all dispatchers and they all save lives,” he said.
Gibson pointed out that one of the dispatchers would receive $1,000, or $4,000 less than the rest of the employees.
Therrien proposed the motion to give all 10 dispatchers $5,000. The motion passed 4-2, with Rogers, Therrien, Kun and Gibson voting for the large equal bonus and Marney and Clark voting against it.
The council unanimously voted to approve the $5,000 bonus.
