The two fiscally conservative candidates running for the Fairbanks City Council are leading strongly, though more than 700 absentee, early and questioned ballots remain outstanding.
Seat E
Lonny Marney is ahead of the race for the Seat E, securing 1,799 votes total — 321 votes more than Sue Sprinkle.
Marney, who spent the election night with his family after visiting Big Daddy’s BBQ, said that he thinks it’s probably too early to know the results of the election, but he is happy about them so far.
“I just have to be patient,” he said. “Hopefully my lead will stay the same. But with this number of votes unknown, anything can happen.”
If he does win, Marney said he is excited to “start tackling the issues of the city, start listening and hopefully making great decisions.” In his campaign he highlighted his strong belief in keeping taxes low and focusing on overcoming the economic challenges of the pandemic.
The other candidate for Seat E, Sprinkle, has 1,478 so far.
“The numbers are tight,” she said. “I need a miracle. But I can’t tell you how proud I am of myself. I had so much fun doing this, I wouldn’t change a thing, and I would do it again.”
Sprinkle said she especially enjoyed the sign holding experience Tuesday, waving and cheering at drivers and seeing people waving and honking in response. “I left with the whole experience of a high,” she said.
In her campaign, Sprinkle emphasized the importance of funding and supporting the city’s emergency services and on making Fairbanks safe, livable and thriving.
Seat F
The front-runner for the Seat F Jim Clark leads the race by 496 votes, with 1,358 votes in total.
Talking about the election results so far, Clark said he is “pleased but cautious,” acknowledging the possibility for the numbers to change when all the votes are counted.
If the results stick, he said he will be “excited to continue to push for small government, be as close to people as possible” and to set an example for people to spend within their means in the face of challenges like the pandemic and high oil prices.
The candidate coming second in the race for Seat F is Montean Jackson, who has 862 votes as of now.
Jackson said in her written statement that even though she is ending her campaign without a win, she is grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with the Fairbanks community, “especially at a time when it is not prudent to social gather, but the need to bond for a greater cause, an election.” She added that she enjoyed working closely with people who “have a shared vision for the growth and future development of Fairbanks.”
With the 706 unknown votes in mind, the candidate for Seat F David van den Berg is coming third in the race, with 717 votes total. Robert Howard has 193 votes, and Charles Foster secured 116.
The winners of the local elections will be sworn in on Oct. 26.
Proposition A
Besides the races for the seats E and F, the City Council elections results will also define the decision on Proposition A, the ballot measure to allow the city to take a $1.5 million loan from the state to improve the Peger Road Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The proposition received 2,523 votes supporting it and 823 votes against, making the final decision to pass Ordinance 6125 very likely.
The loan will help Golden Heart Utilities, the company that leases and manages the city’s wastewater treatment plant, to find funds for replacing existing water systems and extending a new water main.
The 706 absentee, early and questioned ballots that would define the final results of the elections will be counted next week.
