Updated 4:50 p.m.: Fairbanks city residents who suffered financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic could be eligible for up to $5,000 in grant money next month. Businesses and nonprofits could get up to $100,000 under a grant program that has the backing of Mayor Jim Matherly and comes before the City Council for approval on Monday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is also looking at offering grants to disperse federal coronavirus relief money. Under a proposal being introduced Thursday, businesses and nonprofits in the borough could apply for up to $15,000 in “economic support for costs incurred or revenue losses suffered as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.” Separately, they could also apply for up to $2,500 to offset costs for cleaning supplies or personal protective gear.
The money is from the federal CARES Act, approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
About $4.5 million could be distributed to individuals who live within the boundaries of the city of Fairbanks, while as much as $29 million could go to businesses, nonprofits and health care providers in the city or borough.
City officials are hoping to begin taking grant applications next month, according to Teal Soden, city communications director.
“We are going to try to put the application process integrated into our website so people can do it online,” she said. “We’re trying to get that money out to people.”
Qualified expenses for the city’s grant reimbursement program include rent, utilities, personal protective gear and business inventory, a Tuesday news release from the city states.
Expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and May 31. Applicants will need to provide receipts and proof of financial hardship.
A committee known as the CARES Act Fund Committee formed the plan and consists of Mike Meeks, city of Fairbanks chief of staff; Mike Sanders, city housing and homeless coordinator; Margarita Bell, Fairbanks’ chief financial officer; Jeremy Pletnikoff, a community member with experience with the federal Paycheck Protection Program; and Brenda Riley, executive director of the United Way of the Tanana Valley.
On Tuesday, the plan came before the city Finance Committee, which requested no changes, according to Soden.
The city is planning to work with financial institutions and nonprofits to distribute the money. City officials plan to retain about $1 million to offset expenses related to the virus.
“It remains a top priority of the city of Fairbanks to help those in Fairbanks that have suffered economic losses due to COVID-19,” the news release states.
The sponsors of the borough plan are Mayor Byrce Ward, Assemblyman Matt Cooper and Assemblywoman Marna Sanford. That plan is on an accelerated schedule and is subject to approval at a special assembly meeting on June 18.
“I put this on the fast track, with DPO (Deputy Presiding Officer Christopher) Quist’s concurrence, because it means getting the process of getting CARES Act money into the community a week faster than waiting until the 25th to vote,” Cooper wrote in an email. “A week may not seem like a lot, but it may make a huge difference to the businesses and health care providers who are hurting this summer.”
If approved, the Coronavirus Relief Business Interruption Grant is aimed at enterprises with 50 or fewer employees and annual revenue under $5 million with a loss of revenue or an increase in expenses of at least 25% due to the pandemic.
Payroll, rent, mortgage, utilities and similar expenses are eligible for reimbursement under the borough plan. Grants would not exceed three months of cash operating expenses.
The borough’s Personal Protection Equipment Grant would cover PPE for eligible businesses and nonprofits through Nov. 30, according to the proposal.
Health care providers eligible for the borough Health Care Interruption Grant must have annual revenue greater than $5 million and losses or new expenditures of at least 25% due to COVID-19.
The borough wants to keep $6.1 of its almost $25 million allocation in CARES money for its own expenses, including potential future costs, such as a deep clean of a building exposed to COVID-19. Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the borough, said the money would also pay for a third-party administrator to carry out the grant programs and would help offset COVID-19 expenses by the school district through the end of the year.
The mayor is additionally asking the assembly to waive its authority to approve contracts worth more than $100,000 so the borough can hire a grant administrator more quickly.
“That step would add another 30 days to the process, and we’re trying to ensure that funding is made available for businesses as soon as possible,” Livingston wrote in an email.
The city of North Pole is also eligible for CARES money, but no proposal for distribution has been made public.
