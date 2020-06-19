Juneteenth moves online this year, with the community convening for two days in commemorating the liberation of slaves in America.
The annual celebration honors the day when Galveston, Texas, received orders that all previously enslaved people in the United States were to be freed on June 19, 1865; it was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and some months after the end of the Civil War.
Traditionally, Fairbanks would celebrate Juneteenth outside, but it has shifted to Facebook Live and Zoom this year. Registration is required to attend. Those wishing to participate can sign up by visiting the NAACP of Fairbanks, Alaska, on Facebook or by emailing fairbanks.juneteenth@gmail.com.
A message from the Fairbanks Chapter of the NAACP, which hosts the annual event, notes that at 7 p.m. today there will be poetry, music and words of liberation. On Saturday, there will be workshops held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Some of those slated to speak on Friday are NAACP members, local performers, a doctor and a reverend. Saturday workshops include “How to Stay Healthy during COVID-19,” “Organizing Ourselves for Action,” and a “WE ARE DONE DYING town hall with youth.”