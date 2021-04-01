The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce announced its opposition Tuesday to a general obligation bond package introduced in February by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Although the Chamber supports the proposal’s intent — the bill would fund infrastructure work across the state — the Chamber expressed concerns about the current state of the package.
Jinnel Choiniere, president and CEO of the Chamber, said that “... we recognize that many businesses have suffered and continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic, and we applaud the Dunleavy Administration’s intention to stimulate the Alaskan economy” and put Alaskans to work. This includes the Fairbanks area: among other projects, the $356 million Senate Bill 74 proposes $28.8 million of work on the Dalton Highway and $18.6 million in improvements to residence halls at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
While the opportunity to stimulate the economy “exists within the package,” the Chamber had issues with several aspects of the proposal. Choiniere explained that “our concern about the proposed GO Bond proposal is that it may not be the best way to set our State up for long-term financial success.” For instance, the state could spend over 20 years paying back the money it borrows. “Like a home loan, this is only a good investment if another funding option is not available and the home will last longer than the term of the loan,” Choiniere continued.
One area of concern is with the way the governor is seeking to use the bonds. The package, according to the letter, “demonstrates Alaska’s history of using GO bonds outside of ‘typical’ parameters for such bonds.” SB 74 is an attempt to balance the budget by borrowing federal match funds that have historically been included in the state budget. The Chamber’s position is that this is not a sustainable solution for balancing the budget. “... Is it appropriate to borrow dollars that should be part of the State’s ongoing budget, whether that be capital or operating? Is the bond package the answer to a balanced budget?”
A further issue is with the type of projects and status of the projects. To be compelling enough to borrow money for, the package must include essential projects that would not be funded otherwise, said Choiniere. “This does not appear to be the case for the current package,” she added.
Many of the Department of Transportation projects are in the design and planning stages, and some have already been awarded contracts. The package is represented as an economic boost by leveraging $1 billion in federal funds. But, according to the Chamber, Alaska is currently maximizing federal funds available for aviation, roads and highway projects, meaning that there are no additional federal funds available to the DOT. This leads the Chamber to conclude that the proposal “does not grow the program, but rather appears to alter the source of the matching funds.” These projects are not creating jobs since they will be built within the next five years regardless. Since these programs are already in existence, the Chamber is reluctant to support the package because the actual amount of job creation and economic stimulation may be limited, according to the Chamber letter.
Moreover, there are a number of aviation projects included, which indicate a large federal match. Yet under the CARES Act, the Federal Aviation Administration waived the state required match for 2020 and potentially 2021. The Chamber believes that Alaska should be capitalizing upon this “unique zero match dollar requirement opportunity” by advancing as many projects as possible now.
A further concern is that a “significant number” of projects included are nearing the construction phase. If all of Alaska’s shovel ready projects are funded through the bill, it may compromise Alaska’s ability to secure funding down the line, the Chamber said.
Both Sen. Click Bishop, a Republican who represents District C, and Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Democrat representing the House District 4, said that it is too soon to make a decision about SB 74. Essentially, the state has two options for infrastructure projects (general obligation bonds and federal funds) and needs to compare them once more information is available. Bishop and Hopkins agreed that the Legislature needs to wait and see the extent of the federal infrastructure funds Alaska receives.
For Hopkins, the question is not really about SB 74, but rather about the best route for Alaska. “It is important to find the best ways to put Alaskans to work,” he said, explaining that this differs from year to year. Sometimes, GO bonds may be the best option, while other years it is federal funds. With the COVID-19 funds and the president’s infrastructure package, Hopkins said that federal money may be the way to go this year. However, this will depend upon what that package has in store for Alaska, and it is too early to know this. Bishop said that he applauded Dunleavy’s bill because he strongly supports improvement projects and the economic boost they provide. It is therefore prudent to “keep the bill on warm” and consider it down the line, Bishop said.
Choiniere made a similar point, stating that “We would like to see the state maximize opportunities for federal funding, both from COVID-19 relief and infrastructure initiatives, before borrowing against future budgets.”
Bishop and Hopkins share many of the Chamber’s concerns. For one, Bishop mentioned the DOT projects which are going to be built anyway. “Personally, I believe GO bonds are reserved for legacy projects that are going to provide long lasting benefits to the state,” he said.
Hopkins said that hearing the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s concerns did make him question whether the bill is the best option. In particular, Hopkins questions the long-term stability and the potential fiscal implications of putting in $20 million a year. “It is antithetical to trimming the budget ... and keeping the costs down,” which is what the Legislature has been working hard to do, he said. Another worry is that it is important that jobs go to Alaskans. If too many projects are in the works, there is the possibility of overwhelming Alaskan contractors, which will lead to outsourcing.
If the bond proposal is approved by a supermajority (two-thirds of the Legislature) it will appear on the ballot during an upcoming election.
