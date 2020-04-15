Auto Trim Design assembled and donated hundreds of face shields to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in late March and early April for clinical staff requiring additional protection from COVID-19, helping to mitigate what could have otherwise been a shortage of the personal protective equipment at the hospital.
The face shields are used by clinical staff on the front lines in addition to N-95 masks and other protective equipment. When a doctor or nurse is in close proximity to a patient who might have COVID-19, the patient can emit droplets by coughing, sneezing or talking, so the shield protects them from that spray.
But as is the case with most personal protective equipment, there is a national shortage of face shields.
Michael Ames, the facilities and engineering maintenance supervisor at the Fairbanks hospital had been tasked in late March with finding a way to make 1,000 face shields.
“We were very low and we couldn’t get more at that time and so they just told us to scramble and see if we could make them,” he said.
“I started trying to find materials because that’s what I lacked most … We looked everywhere I could think of in town,” he said, listing off Home Depot, Lowe's, Joann Fabrics and local auto parts stores, none of which carried the supplies he needed.
Although he found one local company that said it could assemble shields for $15 each, the material wasn’t exactly what Ames was looking for.
Eventually, Fairbanks Paint & Glass directed him to Auto Trim Design.
They took a shield prototype to Auto Trim co-owner Ben Boswood, who had all the necessary materials — the plastic for the shield, the foam for the head piece and elastic for a secure fit.
“Instead of just buying the material from (Ben) I asked how many he could make me and what the cost would be, but the next day he said he was making them and he could donate them,” Ames said.
According to Boswood, Auto Trim “was happy to do it and happy to support the people on the front lines ... They’re the ones that have to be face to face with all of this.”
The critical plastic material that Boswood was planning to use for the shields was a window film used to protect businesses from graffiti. While he already had some in stock, he knew he’d need more to fulfill the hospital's request for 1,000 shields.
“I just called my vendor sales rep (at Solar Gard) and he was like, ‘I have two rolls in my garage that are basically just left over, so let me send them to you,’” Boswood said last week. The donation was enough for 1,000 shields.
By March 30, Boswood’s team at Auto Trim had already distributed hundreds of shields to the hospital. And as of April 7, they had donated 500 to the hospital and 250 to Tanana Chiefs Conference and a couple more to other emergency medical services.
But production has since come to a halt. While they still have an abundance of plastic and foam, their elastic has run out.
Despite coming up short on the initial request for 1,000 shields, Ames said that to his knowledge, because of the donation from Auto Trim, the hospital is no longer has a critical shortage.
Ames’ team is working on proactive preparation in case a surge point does occur.
“Just trying to think of what it’s going to look like when we do receive a large number of patients,” Ames said. “What is going to be needed and trying to think of all those things before it actually happens.”
Those preparations include finalizing the setup of the Carlson Center for a potential patient surge and converting some patient rooms into negative isolation rooms.
“If someone is in there and they are sick with something that might be aerosolized, it’s not going to be spread throughout the hospital, because it's pulling in air from the surrounding areas,” Ames said, explaining the purpose of the isolation rooms.
Meanwhile at Auto Trim, Boswood says business has been slow, but he’s grateful to have been able to help the community in some way.
“We really do have a pretty cool community … so it’s nice to know that there are people out there to help and it’s appreciated on both ends. There’s a lot of people that have given us a lot of gratitude for it too,” he said. “It really makes you feel good as a human being.”
To request or donate personal protective equipment, goods or services, learn how to volunteer or make masks, visit www.fairbanksacc.org.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.