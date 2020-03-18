All public transportation by the Fairbanks North Star Borough is suspended for a few days starting Thursday while transit workers receive personal protective equipment and training, the borough announced Wednesday afternoon.
That includes all Metropolitan Area Commuter System bus lines and Van Tran services.
The borough is working with the transportation workers’ union on enacting measures to protect the public employees, according to a news release.
“This interruption is expected to last a few days,” the news release states. “This will allow for the procurement of personal protection equipment (PPE) and provide for necessary training on the use of PPE’s. FNSB transportation is working with local labor unions to provide driver training in order to quickly return the system to service.”
MACS has eight bus lines, and riders purchased about 18,000 bus tokens in fiscal 2018-2019, according to figures in the latest borough budget.
“FNSB Administration has been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and working to ensure that employees are able to safely provide essential services that are aligned with the recommendations or mandates issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the Governor’s Office and the state of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services,” according to the news release.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams stressed in a prepared statement that the suspension of service is temporary.
“We need to hit the pause button,” he said. “This is an essential service to the community, and the administration is applying every available resource to resume transportation services as quickly as possible.”
For more information, call borough transportation at 459-1002. Visit www.fnsb.us for information on COVID-19 and borough closures.
