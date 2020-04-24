Littering. Vandalism. Illegal dumping. Some borough leaders have had enough.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved hiring code enforcement officers to help improve conditions at transfer sites and discourage illegal dumping from businesses and residents in the city of Fairbanks.
“We have a responsibility to the people who contribute to the solid waste collection district,” Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams said.
A code enforcement supervisor and one officer would focus on education, according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, with the hope of diverting trash that ought to be driven to the borough landfill in South Fairbanks.
The officers would have the power to write tickets. Various fines, such as illegal dumping or traveling with an uncovered load, start at $100.
The final vote on the program was 5-4 with Assembly members Frank Tomaszewski, Jimi Cash, Aaron Lojewski and Liz Lyke dissenting. Tomaszewski said he doesn’t go to the transfer sites for aesthetics.
“I go there. I drop my stuff off. I move on,” he said.
Cash didn’t want to add new positions because borough residents “overwhelmingly” oppose it, he said.
“Right now, the citizens don’t want us taking on new employees,” he said.
He suggested the borough post more signs, with big lettering, at transfer site entrances.
Ward responded that the borough does have signs at all of its facilities to inform residents against illegal dumping.
The borough has about a dozen transfer sites for disposing of residential trash available to all but Fairbanks’ city residents, who have curbside trash pickup.
City residents do not pay toward operation of the borough’s transfer sites.
In 2017, the borough started improving and placing overseers at the transfer sites with mixed results.
Ward proposed the code enforcement program after presenting a host of transfer site issues to the assembly in February.
The mayor said the borough’s approach to code enforcement always begins with education and requesting compliance.
“This isn’t a ‘gotcha’ thing. It’s providing information to the public,” he said.
Bob Jordan, manager of the borough’s Solid Waste Division, said details of how the enforcement would work are pending.
The code enforcement staff would drive a vehicle with borough markings, he said.
“I’m not anticipating sirens and chasing people down the road,” Jordan said.
When Assemblywoman Marna Sanford pressed officials about whether people would be asked for identification, Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said borough code enforcement officers could not require someone to produce identification.
Public Works Director David Bredlie told the assembly, “We don’t know how we are going to identify city residents.”
Other aspects of enforcement will be simpler, officials said, such as identifying commercial trash dumping.
“There are a number of things that are straightforward,” Bredlie said.
The assembly agreed to spend $54,100 on beginning the program. The bulk of the expense would come from the fiscal 2020-2021 budget, which is under review. The new solid waste collection manager would draw an annual salary of $92,490 plus benefits. The code enforcement officer, a temporary position of 24 months, would be paid $57,230 a year plus benefits.
