Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s live online forum for getting feedback on the community coronavirus response drew a range of opinions from the approximately 20 people who spoke.
Among the opinions at the listening session Wednesday evening: COVID-19 test results take too long, residents are lax about health mandates, and rules on businesses are too strict. Other commenters thanked leaders for their caution and residents for adopting behaviors, such as social distancing, that have slowed the spread of the virus.
Officials continued to stress social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands often to prevent virus flare-ups.
“Yes, we need to get back to business. We need to get back to school,” said Aino Welch, a North Pole councilwoman who testified, “but we need to do it safely and it doesn’t mean just jump into it.”
Ward kept the forum informal, running it like a call-in talk show with manners. He said he would cut off anyone using bad language.
A panel of listeners included Kyle Wright and Clint Brooks, supervisors of the Interior Alaska Unified Command, the multi-agency task force leading the Interior’s coronavirus response.
Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly, North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, Tanana Chiefs Conference Chairman Victor Joseph and school district Superintendent Karen Gaborik along with officials from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital also were on hand to listen.
Some commenters identified themselves as business owners or health care workers. Others did not provide an occupation.
John Jackovich owns the Big I Pub and Lounge. He said the 25% limit on capacity at stores and restaurants by the state is too low and is problematic. Businesses face ongoing expenses, such as taxes and insurance, even though they are not bringing in revenues, he added.
“As a businessperson, I am extremely concerned,” he said.
A local tour operator asked for help salvaging the independent traveler side of the tourism industry and aurora tours this fall. Increased COVID-19 testing could help open up traveling, he said.
A woman who identified herself as a health care worker urged caution with restarting the economy, saying that Alaska needs to continue to avoid the big virus outbreaks happening in other states.
Bobby Dorton, who said he was with the Fairbanks Native Association, said credit for flattening the curve of infections in Fairbanks goes to residents, local leaders and health care officials who all worked together to avoid the problems experienced in other communities.
“I just like your style and how you are doing things,” he told the Unified Command members.
Jessica Girard, director of the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, called for leaders to pay more attention to vulnerable members of the community and to keep equity and sustainability in mind as they plan for a post-pandemic economy.
