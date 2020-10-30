Fairbanks property owners need to pay their Fairbanks North Star Borough taxes by the end of Monday.
The deadline applies to anyone in the borough area who owns real property — land and structures, including buildings, machinery, wells, mines and roads.
Borough officials assess the property to set the tax and send the bills on or before July 1. The tax is split into two payments, with the first installment due on the first business day in September and the second on the first business day in November.
Late tax payments will come with a late fee, a 5% penalty and an annual simple interest rate of 8% on the taxes due. If a person declines to pay, officials can force the sale of the property.
To pay the tax, owners can call 1-800-272-9829 or go online to bit.ly/fbxpropertytax. The address for mailing payments is: P.O. Box 71320, Fairbanks, Alaska 99707, and the physical address for the borough offices is 907 Terminal St.
