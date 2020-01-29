The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s 34-year-old mayor announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a type of lymphoma and that he has begun chemotherapy.
Bryce Ward, who is almost halfway through his first term, said in a video announcement that he will be getting treatment in Fairbanks over the next few months.
“I’ll be taking some intermittent time off to get better,” he said, adding that he is “optimistic even in the face of this medical challenge.”
Ward was diagnosed with “a subtype of a B-Cell Lymphoma,” he said in a prepared statement. It’s not clear how aggressive is Ward’s cancer.
A public information officer for the borough said the mayor is declining interviews and that no more information about his condition is being released at this time.
Chief-of-staff Jim Williams will serve as acting mayor when Ward is absent, borough public information officer Lanien Livingston said. She did not know how frequently the mayor will be taking medical leave.
“An update at a later time will happen,” Livingston said.
In a Facebook post, Ward said his “plan is to kick this thing in the pants and get back to work serving you all as fast as I can …”
The cancer diagnosis came after Ward noticed a “bump” on his chest and sought medical advice in December, according to a news release.
“It took some time to diagnose exactly what type and my progression; however, last week we received the official classification as a subtype of a B-Cell Lymphoma,” Ward said in the prepared statement.
He started chemotherapy Friday.
Matt Cooper, presiding officer of the assembly, is a cancer survivor. He reached out to the mayor and shared his story.
“I told him I was an example that there was life on the other side of cancer treatment,” Cooper said.
The assembly leader anticipates borough business to continue as usual and said that he is prepared to offer extra support.
“We’re just going to do everything we can to help him get through this,” Cooper said.
Statements regarding the mayor’s health were posted on the borough’s and mayor’s Facebook pages, drawing dozens of comments.
“Stay positive and get healthy Bryce! Your community is behind you,” wrote Sam Sanders.
“Our prayers are with you and your family. We love you,” wrote Jerry Koerner.
Ward said he has full confidence in his staff to continue with normal borough operations, adding in his prepared statement that “we have good communication plans in place during my absences so that borough business is carried out.”
The mayor made a special request for patience and encouraged residents “to seek out medical help if something does not feel right.”
Ward was born and raised in Interior Alaska, graduated from Lathrop High School, served on the North Pole City Council and as that city’s mayor.
In the 2018 election, Ward defeated three challengers in a landslide and is the 12th person to be elected borough mayor. He is also a landlord and owns a small general contracting company, Ward Alaska LLC.
Ward is married and the father of two children.
