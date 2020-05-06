A proposed borough budget with a $9 million contribution to a facilities maintenance account, a status quo property tax rate, three new public employees, a $1 million cut to public education and a freeze on a portion of public employee pay raises is up for its first public hearing Thursday.
The $170 million spending plan, if adopted, would be a decrease in spending over the current year by a few million. It would pay for Fairbanks North Star Borough services such as libraries, buses, pools, transfer sites, the animal shelter and more for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The Borough Assembly reduced an initial proposal by Mayor Bryce Ward to reflect Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of $4.3 million in state debt support and in response to the economic outlook from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The big thing is that moving forward we have made adjustments to keep the mill levy flat, and also there is reduction in services or reduction in expenses to the borough,” said Ward, who led the budget-cutting.
More budget amendments are expected. Budget adoption could happen as soon as May 14.
Reductions in expenses and services include the bus system no longer operating during five holidays and a $500,000 decrease in funding to Explore Fairbanks for destination marketing. Borough leaders also pulled the plug on proposed new computer equipment at public libraries.
User fees, such as the cost to skate at the Big Dipper Ice Arena or rent a park pavilion, are proposed to be untouched with the exception of commercial tipping fees at the borough landfill, which are rising from $115 per ton to $120 per ton, to offset increased costs.
Ward said the base tax rate, 13.892 mills, would remain stable and that the budget-trimming didn’t go further thanks to a $7 million settlement from a property tax lawsuit. Maintaining public services while keeping property taxes unchanged next year won’t be so easy, he added.
Ward is worried about eating up borough reserves as new expenses appear on the horizon.
He said the project for safety improvements at the Mary Siah Recreation Center has hit some challenges that will drive up construction costs. Ward is working on an ordinance requesting more money from the assembly.
The draft budget is getting mixed reviews from assembly members.
“I’m proud of the work that the assembly and the administration has done over the past month to find compromises,” Assemblywoman Marna Sanford wrote in a text message. “The reductions in the amended budget were hotly debated by members trying to weigh services, negotiated obligations and the impacts of a property tax increase, especially during the time of COVID and de minimis state contributions.”
Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall said she cannot vote for the spending plan as long as it neglects to pay for negotiated longevity pay increases for borough employees.
The annual step increases to the borough’s three bargaining units were frozen by the assembly, which preserved the cost-of-living portion of public employee pay raises.
“It doesn’t help the employees or the public when we don’t fund contracts that we agreed to,” O’Neall said.
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski also expressed concerns about the budget plan as amended. He doesn’t think it’s appropriate to add public employees at this time.
Two employees are being added to oversee code compliance at about a dozen trash dumping sites, and one position is proposed to be added to the emergency management division.
“Our current economic situation compels serious considerations regarding the borough budget,” Tomaszewski said in a text message. “As the budget currently stands, I will vote no.”
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski agreed. The burden of raising taxes or making spending cuts is being pushed to the future, he said.
Leah Berman Willims is chairwoman of the assembly finance committee.
“Although I’m distressed at some of the things the borough can’t do next year, such as replacing computers in the libraries or hiring an additional librarian for North Pole,” she wrote in a text message, “I think that the current budget is a pretty good balance between continuing to provide needed services to borough residents while maintaining a flat mill rate, which is critical given the current economic climate.”
The Juanita Helms Borough Administrative Center, where the assembly typically meets, remains closed to the public, and leaders are meeting using the online platform Zoom. Meetings are also streamed on the borough website at www.fnsb.us and broadcast on public radio at 89.9 KUAC FM.
Public testimony is being accepted by email at assembly@fnsb.us and telephonically. Residents wishing to give spoken testimony are asked to sign up through the borough website or call the clerk’s office at 459-1401.
A local group known as Citizens for Property Rights is hosting a “Protest the FNSB Budget” on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the borough administrative center at 907 Terminal St. The assembly meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.