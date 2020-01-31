The Fairbanks North Star Borough decommissioned two trash-dumping sites Friday as part of a consolidation plan announced in November.
The municipality posted a statement about it on its website: “The closing of the transfer sites located at Dale Road and 30-Mile Richardson Highway occurred Friday, January 31, 2020. Barricades are in place and signage directing residents to the next nearest transfer site have been posted.”
The 30-Mile site, along the Richardson Highway, and the Dale Road transfer site, near Fairbanks International Airport, are among the least-used transfer sites in the borough, according to officials.
The government reversed a decision to decommission the Moose Creek transfer site after complaints.
In all, three transfer sites are closing this year in an effort to streamline solid waste collection. The number of trash-collection sites will be reduced from 16 to 13.
The Midway transfer site, the southernmost in the borough, is scheduled to close in late summer.