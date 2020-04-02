A draft budget for the Fairbanks North Star Borough starting July 1 is being introduced today by Mayor Bryce Ward and Chief Financial Officer Debbie Brady.
The two are presenting to the Borough Assembly’s Finance Committee at 5:30 p.m.
Borough code directs the mayor to deliver a budget proposal to the assembly on or before the first Thursday following April 1 each year.
The budget will show how much money the mayor thinks local taxpayers ought to contribute to public schools and other services as well as his position on the rate of property taxes.
Ward has been drafting the budget for months and said last month that he anticipates changes will be needed to address the emerging coronavirus outbreak.
The assembly approved $173 million of spending for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Of that, about $128 million was collected from property owners.