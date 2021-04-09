The Borough Assembly condemned any legislation “which would restrict voter access” on Thursday and also introduced a proposal to adopt ranked choice voting in Fairbanks North Star Borough elections.
The resolution on voter access passed in a 5-4 vote with supporters saying that rules such as requiring voters to provide identification amounts to voter suppression. Opponents called the resolution partisan and inflammatory and said that providing identification is a routine and uncontroversial part of life.
The resolution stemmed from a bill in the Alaska Senate aimed at tightening some rules around elections — mainly with the handling of ballots. Mention of the bill was removed from the final version of the resolution, which drew sharp debate.
People need to show identification to rent an apartment or buy alcohol, said Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski.
“No one is trying to suppress anyone’s vote,” he said. “Who doesn’t have an ID? There are so many things that you need an ID.”
Assemblymen Jimi Cash and Aaron Lojewski and Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson also opposed the measure.
“Asking people to provide some sort of proof of who they are does not negatively affect anybody,” Cash said.
The resolution was sponsored by Assemblywomen Leah Berman Williams, Mindy O'Neall and Marna Sanford.
Williams said some people have a good reason for not having proof of identification. Sometimes that’s due to an unstable home environment. Processes are already in place to ensure election integrity, she added.
Sanford said legislation that has been introduced to tighten voting rules in multiple states feels like a solution in search of a problem. Claims of fraud in connection with the last federal election “simply did not come to fruition,” the assemblywoman said.
“This resolution is not partisan. It is about America,” Sanford said. “We want people to be able to vote, and we trust our election systems.”
Sponsors of the ranked choice voting ordinance said they want to change the voting process in the borough so that the winner is the person with majority support. Currently, candidates with similar ideologies sometimes run in the same race, effectively diluting the vote and allowing a candidate with a minority viewpoint to win.
Williams and Assemblyman Matt Cooper sponsored the ordinance, which will be discussed at a committee meeting on Thursday. A public hearing will be held April 22.
Ranked choice voting in state elections was adopted via ballot measure last year. How it works is that voters rank one or more candidates in order of preference. If no candidate wins a majority of first choice votes, the candidate with the fewest first choice votes would be eliminated from the race. Voters who picked that candidate would have their vote counted for their second choice. This process would repeat until one candidate wins a majority.
“I think that it is really important that the people who serve in elected positions at the borough are preferred by a majority of the voters at the borough,” Williams said.
The mathematics professor analyzed borough election results going back to 2005 and found that about a quarter of borough races were won by candidates that lacked a majority of votes cast. Moreover, the borough was forced to hold a runoff election for a mayor’s race in which the winner failed to attract 40% of the votes at a cost of about $75,000, according to Williams, who said rank choice voting will save money. New voting machines purchased by the state and by the borough have the capacity for rank choice voting.
If the ordinance is approved, an educational campaign will commence to prepare voters with information provided via a postcard campaign and booths at the Midnight Sun Festival and Tanana Valley State Fair.
Cooper said rank choice voting would improve local elections.
“Rank choice voting encourages more candidates to participate in elections and is more likely to result in issue-focused, nonpartisan campaigns,” he said in a text message.
