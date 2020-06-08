The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service established its Science Awards in 2008, in order to recognize the scientific inquiry upon which effective wildlife management and conservation is based. One of the awards, the Rachel Carson Award for Exemplary Scientific Accomplishment, specifically honors a person or team who apply scientific practices to a conservation problem. Last year’s recipient was Fairbanks local Randy Brown.
Brown, a fish biologist for the Fairbanks Fish and Wildlife Field Office, has spent over two decades working to study and conserve anadromous fish populations across the state. Brown’s work has involved using innovative methods to fill important information gaps about various kinds of whitefish. The findings of Brown’s work are now used to make informed management decisions, which will ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishery for subsistence and commercial fishermen. The award specifically recognizes his work studying Bering cisco.
Brown’s knowledge of the inhabitants of Alaska’s waterways can be traced back to before he became a scientist. After moving to Alaska in 1975, he spent 15 years living a subsistence lifestyle on a patch of land on the Yukon River between Eagle and Circle.
“I grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Right after I graduated high school there, I moved up to Alaska, initially to go to the university,” he said. “I went (to the University of Alaska Fairbanks) for one semester back in 1975. Then I left the university and I moved out into the woods.”
Brown, who was 18 at the time, gained first-hand experience of the seasonal ebbs and flows of the landscapes and rivers in the area. He mostly didn’t work for others; instead he built cabins, kept sled dogs, fished and trapped, carved wood, made sleds and canoes. He said he was making between $6,000-8,000 a year, mostly from selling fur.
“I guess it … established my character? I don’t know,” he said. “I was independent, I was motivated, I did stuff. And I didn’t need anyone to tell me to do stuff.”
Brown married in 1981. His wife, Karen Kallen-Brown was a teacher at the time.
“While she was teaching, I was taking care of our kids and I was doing subsistence stuff and building things,” Brown said. “We went to a couple of different rural communities for her to teach and then back up onto the Yukon for the last 10 years or so of our life in the woods up there.”
Although the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act had been passed in 1971, it took a number of years for a number of the details to be figured out and implemented. This included the conveyance of land. In 1990, Brown and his family were notified that they had set up their home on land that belonged to Doyon, Limited. As such, they decided to move to Fairbanks.
“My wife had a teaching certificate, so she started teaching. Me, on the other hand, who kind of felt like I was king of the world out in the woods… I come to Fairbanks and there’s nothing I can do,” Browns said. “So I go to this log yard out across from Ivory Jacks and the guy said, ‘Yeah, you can help me. You can cut these giant logs. I’ll give you 10 dollars per log.’ I thought, oh god I’m going to die really young if I keep doing this.”
Brown said that, while living in the woods, he would often encounter people doing research.
“So I thought, that’s something I can do,” he said. “I can be out there, I know how to do things in the woods.”
So Brown decided to go back to school and continue his biology degree. He also took seasonal jobs with the Bureau of Land Management while he was at college and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1996. After college he continued to work seasonal jobs with BLM and other agencies. One summer, he found himself out at a fish wheel on the Yukon, tagging chum salmon. Among the salmon coming up were various species of whitefish. Brown recalls speaking with a biologist manager with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
“He said, ‘You know, we’ve been trying to figure out where these sheefish go,’” Brown said. “You guys, while you’re looking at these chum, you should figure this out too.”
Brown was hooked. He ended up pItching the idea to the department as a masters project. The University of Alaska Fairbanks gave Brown the thumbs up, and he ended up studying the route of sheefish over the winter of 1996-97. He said his primary strategy was to put radio-trackers on some of the fish and follow their movements.
“We found out where they spawned, it was in the main stem of the Yukon,” Brown said. “No one had a clue.
“And we had so many different questions of a similar nature that were happening around the state,” he added.
Brown graduated in 2000 and was immediately given a full time job by the Fish and Wildlife Service. Since then, he has worked on numerous projects to address unanswered questions about the migrations, habitats, and demographic structures of multiple species that are vital to the livelihoods of both subsistence users and commercial fishermen.
It wasn’t until 2005 that Bering cisco became the focus of Brown’s work. That year, a whitefish fishery was established and, Brown said, over the next few years, markets in places like New York City created huge demand. This, in turn, became a concern for managers, as species became threatened by overfishing.
“The managers were getting really pressured by the buyers,” Brown said. “They appealed to me to try to shed some light on some of the history.”
Brown spent the next several years using various methods and tools to collect information on the migration timing and spawning grounds location of the Yukon Bering cisco stock, figuring out the stock origin of Bering cisco captured in the commercial fishery, and estimating stock abundance.
“One thing we had to figure out is whether this fishery was targeting Yukon fish,” Brown explained. “Kuskokwim fish could be in the fishery too and that would change the management quite a bit.”
None of this information was yet known, and Brown had to integrate radio-tracking, genetic analysis, otolith chemistry and mark-recapture methods to fill information gaps.
Between his research on Bering cisco and his previous work identifying the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge as a major spawning area for other whitefish species, Brown has provided Refuge staff and managers with a far deeper understanding of the behaviors and run timing of various populations. Bering cisco, in particular, are endemic to Alaska, with only three known spawning populations in the world all of which are in Alaska’s Yukon, Kuskokwim, and Susitna Rivers. A valuable species for subsistence users, Brown’s work will ensure that the fishery is managed responsibly and sustainably.
Not only has Brown’s work been recognized with the Rachel Carson award, he was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Science degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ 98th Commencement Ceremony on May 23.
