The University of Alaska announced Wednesday morning the selection of Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Matt Cooper as the new UA general counsel.
Cooper was selected by UA President Jim Johnsen to replace current General Counsel Michael Hostina, who is retiring in June. Hostina has served as general counsel since 2011 and served as associate general counsel prior to that since 2002.
Cooper currently serves as the assembly’s presiding officer but resigned from that position after his appointment as general counsel. His resignation from the presiding officer position goes into effect May 31. He will still serve as a member of the assembly.
Johnsen celebrated the appointment in a statement released Wednesday.
“It is a privilege to have Matt as lead counsel, and we are extremely fortunate that he has agreed to step into this important role as adviser to the Board of Regents, to me and the chancellors,” Johnsen said. “My experiences working with him over the years leave no doubt about his capacity, intelligence and dedication to serve as legal counsel and to lead our legal team.”
Cooper, who grew up in Fairbanks before completing his undergraduate and juris doctorate out of state, released a statement saying he is honored to be selected for the role.
“I look forward to working more closely with the Board of Regents, President Johnsen and the university chancellors as we navigate these difficult and trying times,” he said. “I am dedicated to helping the university meet the needs of Alaska’s diverse peoples, industries and future opportunities.”
Cooper has been part of the general counsel’s office since 2011, when he became associate general counsel. He has served as the lead attorney on a number of issues, including university athletics and facilities management.
