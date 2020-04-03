The Carlson Center, one of the largest public venues in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, has been converted to a medical facility to handle any overflow from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital should the COVID-19 outbreak exceed the hospital's capacity.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed an order March 26 directing the borough to provide any logistical support requested by the state or the operators of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital “to manage, mitigate or otherwise address this public health crisis related to the spread of COVID-19.”
Hospital officials provided media members access to the facility Friday afternoon.
The Fairbanks borough accounts for about one-third of the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases. The borough has 42 cases as of Thursday.
This story will be updated.