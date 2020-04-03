Updated 6:08 p.m.: A field hospital has been set up in the Carlson Center in preparation for a surge of coronavirus patients in Fairbanks. Hospital officials said they hope they never need it.
The “alternate care site” occupies the middle of the arena with a nurses station surrounded by 100 cots with 50 more unassembled cots against a wall. There’s a check-in station, a military-grade oxygen concentrator, backup oxygen tanks and a makeshift bathroom for people who are disabled.
Walk-ins will not be accepted. The makeshift hospital is for overflow patients from the hospital, which has 38 beds for COVID-19 patients and an additional 26 beds in its intensive care unit. The hospital had three coronavirus patients as of Friday afternoon. It is expected that the outbreak in Fairbanks has yet to peak.
Clint Brooks is chief operating officer for Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. He said during a news conference Friday that different models are showing different forecasts for how the pandemic will unfold and that each model has flaws.
“I don’t think we really know, so we are preparing for the worst,” he said.
Emergency preparers identified the Carlson Center as an alternate medical site years ago, Brooks said. The hospital also stockpiled medical equipment, including personal protection equipment.
“I feel we are totally prepared for something like this,” he said.
This is the first time plans for a field hospital at the Carlson Center have been executed.
The site will be on hold until capacity in the COVID-19 ward at the hospital reaches 90%, Brooks said.
It took about five hours to set up the field hospital with help from local governments, the military and Tanana Chiefs Conference.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed an order March 26 directing the borough to make the Carlson Center available and to provide any logistical support “to manage, mitigate or otherwise address this public health crisis related to the spread of COVID-19.”
The Fairbanks borough accounts for about one-third of the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases. The local tally was 42 cases as of Friday at 11:30 a.m., according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard website.
Hospital officials and Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly called on residents to put more effort into social distancing and avoiding public places.
“Do not travel in groups,” Matherly said. “Stay 6 feet apart. I am going to hammer that over and over and over again.”
Officials also encouraged people to wear a cloth mask to cover their nose and mouth when leaving the house.
“You can be shedding the virus for two or three days before you even know you are sick,” Brooks said.
