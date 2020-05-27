Interior Alaska’s House District 6 has a fitting six candidates vying for the legislative seat left open when Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection.
Three Republicans, one Democrat and two nonpartisan candidates have tossed their hats in the ring to represent the massive House District 6 that sweeps more than 470 miles from Arctic Village in the North past McCarthy in the South.
Vernon Carlson, a nonpartisan resident of Cantwell, filed his letter of intent to run for the House seat in April. Carlson confirmed Tuesday he plans to officially register as a candidate later this week.
Michael Cronk, a Republican resident of Tok, registered as a candidate in early April, according to Alaska Public Offices Commission filing records. Cronk has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections as a candidate to appear on the August primary ballot.
Julia Hnilicka, a registered Democrat and resident of Nenana, filed registration for House District 6 in October of 2019. Hnilicka has since been certified by the Division of Elections and confirmed Tuesday she still plans to run.
Julie Morris, a registered Republican and resident of Anderson, filed a letter of intent to run for office last month. Morris confirmed Tuesday she plans to register as a candidate and run for the empty House seat.
Ryan Smith, is a registered Republican and resident of Fairbanks, according to APOC records. Smith registered as a candidate earlier this month and has been certified by the Division of Elections as a candidate to be listed on the August primary ballot.
Elijah Verhagen, a registered undeclared voter, filed his letter of intent to run in April. Verhagen told the Daily News-Miner he had registered with the Division of Elections Tuesday.
The next crowded race is the three-way battle for Senate District B, currently held by North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill, which covers North Pole and outer areas of East Fairbanks.
Coghill confirmed Tuesday he plans to run for reelection. He is registered as a candidate with APOC and has been certified by the Division of Elections.
Running against Coghill is Robert Myers, a registered Republican resident of North Pole who has filed registration with APOC and has been certified by the Division of Elections, and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Marna Sanford, a registered Democrat and resident of Fairbanks who filed her letter of intent in February and told the Daily News-Miner on Tuesday she plans to officially register “soon.”
House District 1, spanning much of downtown Fairbanks, currently sits as a two-way race between Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Christopher Quist, a registered Democrat.
House District 2, which covers areas of East Fairbanks and all of Fort Wainwright Army Base, appears to be a two-man battle between Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson, who is registered with APOC and certified with the Division of Elections, and Dave Selle, another Republican who filed a letter of intent Monday.
Thompson confirmed to the Daily News-Miner Tuesday he plans to run for reelection. Selle could not be reached to confirm whether or not he plans to officially register as a candidate.
House District 3, covering the same areas of North Pole and East Fairbanks in Senate District B, might be a shoe-in for newly appointed incumbent Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole. Prax was appointed and confirmed earlier this year to replace former Rep. Tammie Wilson, who left the Legislature to take a state position with the Office of Children’s Services.
Prax is registered with APOC, has been certified by the Division of Elections and confirmed Tuesday he will be running for reelection.
No other candidates have filed to run for House District 3 at this time.
The race for House District 4 is a two-way battle between Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins and Republican pastor Keith Kurber. Hopkins was elected by a strong margin in 2018 and said Tuesday he will be seeking reelection. Kurber is registered with APOC and certified by the Division of Elections and also confirmed Tuesday his intention to run.
The race for House District 5 this year may look quite similar to the 2018 race, or rather — in fact — the same. Democratic incumbent Rep. Adam Wool confirmed Tuesday he registered for reelection that afternoon and will seek to hold his central Fairbanks House seat for another two year term.
Republican Fairbanks resident Kevin McKinley, who ran against and lost to Wool in 2018, has also registered with the Division of Elections. McKinley has been certified as a candidate by the Division of Elections but could not be reached Tuesday to confirm whether he still plans to run.
The deadline to register as a candidate is 5 p.m. Monday, June 1.
