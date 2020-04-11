Fairbanks private schools have made the shift to online learning using a few different approaches.
For the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks, a 2014 program providing kindergarten through 12th grade students with school-administered iPads assisted the transition to remote learning. According to Development Director Cassandra Ferree, the one-to-one iPad program enabled Catholic Schools to pivot quickly and start offering distance-delivery of education on March 23.
“Prior to the pandemic, each school used an online learning platform to help keep parents and students informed. These were critical in facilitating the switch to distance-delivery of education. ICS uses Edmodo, which is a little bit like Facebook for education, and Monroe uses a platform called iTunes U,” Ferree wrote in response to a Daily News-Miner email.
iTunes U sends students notifications when an assignment is posted and places a marker in the student’s calendar on the due date. Students can retrieve files online, follow links or submit completed work, according to Ferree. Edmodo, in addition to having posting and announcement capabilities, allows parents and students to message teachers and teachers to upload assignments.
As the school has a variety of apps and activities for each grade level, according to IT Director Matt Gray, it was important to show parents how to access account information saved on each device, which they did by developing walkthrough videos.
“I have been surprised with how smoothly the transition has gone. Overall, there have been minimal issues, mostly forgotten passwords. I attribute this to the amazing teachers, students, and parents who have come together during this crisis,” Gray said in an email.
Elementary students receive weeklong plans digitally, with a suggested daily schedule of how to break up the work, according to Kristy Parrish, Immaculate Conception School principal.
“Teachers also have optional live office hours, where students can drop in and ask questions or just chat, and many are also scheduling regular one-on-one sessions with students to go over work and check on their well-being. Individual teachers are also posting recorded mini-lessons, doing live science experiments, and inviting students to gather for social time and prayer,” Parrish said in an email.
Students at Monroe are learning both synchronously and asynchronously, according to Patrick Riggs, Monroe Catholic Junior/Senior High principal, meeting once a week for class discussion, lectures, questions and social interaction via Google Meet.
“They also have office hours with many teachers and discussion groups. Students can also arrange individual meetings with teachers. Other lessons and videos are posted online for students to work on at their own pace,” Riggs said via email.
For grading, Ferree wrote their primary goal is finding a balance between the continued academic growth of students and their social/emotional health. Teachers are continuing to grade and give timely feedback, and administration is still finalizing what will go on transcripts and report cards.
Parents as test-givers
Fairhill Chirstian School, meanwhile, is grading and assigning work as usual, with one marked difference.
“Well, it’s just the parents are giving the tests and then giving the teachers the grades,” said Principal Dawnn Macphee, “so we’re just relying on the parents to give the kiddos the tests, but that’s pretty much the only thing that’s changed.”
The school uses Friday afternoons and Monday mornings for homework pickup and drop-off, according to Macphee.
All teachers are working from home. They connect with families through a variety of means.
“Actually all of our staff contacts the families a couple of times a week,” Macphee said. “They do that through email, Facebook, telephone calls.”
One of the requirements she has is for teachers to get ahold of parents to make sure everything is going OK, Macphee said.
Fairhill has online class streaming set up, according to Macphee, so the students at home are able to watch the teacher give a lesson.
There were a few technology hang-ups in the beginning, but those have been worked out.
“At first there was a couple of kiddos that said that they didn’t have internet, but I do believe thank you to GCI that that worked out,” Macphee said, adding that she knows some who live further away have difficulty with internet service.
The school is sticking to its use of the Abeka curriculum, a Christian-based curriculum out of Pensacola, Florida. Macphee noted they have a lot of military families at Fairhill, so if they move they can find a school using the same curriculum.
“That’s one of the important things that we want to keep going, because we do have a lot of families PCSing out this summer,” she said.
Macphee said the school knows the shutdown is hard for families and that they didn’t sign up to be home-school parents.
“I’m just proud of everyone who’s stepping up, because I know this is a hard time, and a hard time for families who are still working,” she said. “So we just appreciate all their hard work.”
Zooming away
At Spruce Tree Montessori School, there’s a question of how students can present for mastery of a concept through remote means.
The school does not use grades, according to Head of School and Founder Sabrina Binkley. So all of their elementary students are doing assignments, sharing with teachers and getting feedback.
“Typically teachers observe children doing their work and doing their lessons. Children present for mastery, so when a teacher observes mastery, they move on to the next thing,” she said, adding that they’re trying to incorporate that virtually and “learning every day.”
Binkley also noted they’re trying not to put undue stress on parents trying to work from home and monitor their child’s online learning.
The school counselor called all families within the first week and a half to check in, according to Binkley.
“Our parent community is very supportive at this point and all of our efforts have been well received and positive,” she said.
One reason they were able to move to virtual learning quickly is that they’re a small school, according to Binkley, who said the school has 90 students and 12 staff. It made it easier for them to rally among each other.
The Wednesday after schools closed, according to Binkley, they had their first virtual classroom on Zoom in a one-hour session with grades one to six.
Classes are multifaceted, including daily “Community Connections” for all ages that attend. Two days a week, a teacher teaches Chinese and two days a week a chef does a cooking lesson. The school also holds virtual field trips, P.E. and hosts counselors online.
“We quickly learned Zoom was our platform for connecting, so we’re using Zoom every day for giving lessons as well as connecting with students and then our elementary class, this week we started a Khan Academy classroom which we’re using to provide a little bit of guidance for all of our elementary students,” she said.
The school also uses Montessori Compass, a classroom management system, to communicate with parents in the way of academics, according to Binkley.
“The bottom line is, technology is not really an issue for us,” she said.
The school has been operating nearly every aspect of curriculum either on Zoom or on its YouTube channel, according to Binkley.
They have a private YouTube, so only families can see all their links, then their Community Connections are recorded in case parents can’t attend at the time they’re held.
One other impact to Spruce Tree Montessori School has been to its annual school year, which is on a different schedule than the public school district.
Normally, the Spruce Tree school year goes through June 30, with a short summer break in July, and the new school year beginning in August. The school is making a calendar adjustment, according to Binkley, taking May off with the hopes to reopen in June for a seven-week session to close out this school year, then begin the 2021 school year on Aug. 4 as planned.
They’re requesting a waiver to reopen June 1, but that will be up to the state medical office, according to Binkley, and they’re advocating for private schools and preschool programs for the governor to clarify the mandate regarding closure through the end of the school year.
