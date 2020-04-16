Local support groups have had to make a shift online alongside other entities, following a health mandate ban on gatherings larger than 10 people.
At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the Diabetes Educators group is transitioning to meetings through video conference.
“It’s going to be at the same scheduled time they’ve been meeting every month,” said Chris Trudgen, a registered nurse and Foundation Health Partners’ director of education.
The primary thing diabetic educators do is take care of new diabetics, Trudgen said. When a new diabetic is identified, having come into the hospital, the educators meet with the patient to make sure they have everything they need to take care of their new diagnosis. Then the group meets the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Now they will meet via the online platform Zoom.
The platform has brought with it a few changes. Typically, they have physicians who are guest speakers every month, but that is no longer the case.
“So my two diabetic educators that typically lead the support group, they’ve decided to still have the meeting and what they’re going to do is they’re going to share some best practices and research around COVID-19,” Trudgen said.
After sharing those resources, according to Trudgen, they’ll leave time for questions and answers, as well as talk about changes people have had to make, things they might have had to do differently in light of the pandemic. So, he said, the format will be different.
“The other limiting factor might be, maybe not as many people will be able to attend,” Trudgen said.
There was an email sent out beforehand to see if people would be interested and not everybody responded, he noted.
Trudgen said he thinks one of the questions he might have diabetic educators ask is how sheltering in place has affected them, adding that they might ask if group members have access to everything they normally do medically.
They haven’t heard anything at this point, according to Trudgen, and no one has reached out to them to ask for help or assistance, but it will be something that comes up in the support group.
They always make sure the people who come to the group are well connected within the medical community, according to Trudgen, checking that they have a doctor to go to, so when they have complications or medical questions they are going to their physician.
“So we see this, that this support group ... it’s like a supplement,” Trudgen said, adding that it is not intended to replace a primary care provider.
The local Alcoholics Anonymous groups have also gone online as a result of the health mandate. Alcoholics Anonymous corresponded with the News-Miner via email to keep its membership anonymous.
There are statewide telephonic meetings, which are not toll free, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. Attendees can call 515-604-9546 and use the code 350333.
A local hotline number is in transition from one company to another and will be listed when available at www.fairbanksaa.org. Listings for local AA meetings on Zoom are available at the same website.
Narcotics Anonymous has shifted to using Zoom for meetings as well. The site akna.org has details on regional meetings and how to access the call.
Follow staff writer Kyrie Long on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal.